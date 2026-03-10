Lucy Davis Activ8U Ltd Earns Seven International Awards Recognising Global Impact in Life and Wellbeing Coaching

Woking, SURREY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucy Davis Activ8U Ltd, a transformational life and wellbeing coaching company, announced today that it received seven international awards in 2025 across leading global business and health platforms. The recognitions include Platinum, Silver, and Bronze honours at the TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Health Awards, and Stevie International Business Awards, including distinctions such as Coach of the Year in Health and Wellness, Mentor of the Year, and Woman of the Year.

Lucy Davis winning at the Stevie International Business Awards

Lucy Davis, who transitioned from a successful career in investment banking to become a life coach, has profoundly impacted the lives of over 3,000 individuals. Her client base is diverse, with 40% residing outside the UK, spanning Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Her flagship programmes, such as the nine-month Self Love Club and the Soul School seminars, have been instrumental in helping clients discover their strength, confidence, and purpose. These programmes have also gained international acclaim, with seminars attracting over 200 attendees in locations like Dubai, Spain, and Australia.

A recent client survey underscores the transformative impact of her coaching, with 100% of participants recommending her services. The survey also revealed dramatic improvements in mental health (98%), confidence (97%), and physical health (89%) among her clients.

"Winning these awards is a testament to the dedication and resilience of my clients and the transformative power of coaching. It's an honour to be recognised on such a global scale," said Lucy Davis.

Lucy Davis continues to break new ground in the field of life and wellbeing coaching, combining her corporate expertise with heart-centred coaching to guide individuals from feeling 'busy, distracted, and burnt out' to becoming 'confident, clear, and aligned.' Her work is globally recognised, and her commitment to helping high-achievers rediscover their self-worth and authenticity remains unwavering.

Woman of The Year, Lucy Davis

