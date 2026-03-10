DataHub Releases State of Context Management Report: Context is Critical for AI Success

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHub , the leading context platform company, today released the State of Context Management Report 2026 done by TrendCandy, an independent research firm. It is available for download at https://datahub.com/guides/2026-context-management-report .

This year marks a turning point for enterprise AI but not in the way most organizations think as the data reveals striking contradictions:

88% claim to have fully operational context platforms yet 61% frequently delay AI initiatives due to a lack of trusted data

90% of organizations say they're "AI-ready" but 87% cite data readiness as their biggest impediment to putting AI into production





This report maps the gap between what organizations believe they have and what they actually need to scale agentic AI. The findings show that context engineering is emerging as a core discipline, and context management has become a formal part of most AI strategies.

"The confidence gap in this data is striking,” said Justin Ethington, founder of TrendCandy. “Organizations overwhelmingly call themselves AI-ready and self-assess at high levels of context management maturity, yet the majority are experiencing biased insights, missed project deadlines and data readiness blockers. The good news? Leaders are waking up: 91% see context management as an important priority at the executive or C-level over the next 1-3 years, and investment is following."

Survey Highlights

The Confidence - What Organizations Claimed

88% have fully operational context platforms

90% describe their data as AI-ready

92% expect on-time delivery of AI initiatives





The Reality - What Organizations Experience

66% frequently get biased or misleading AI insights

87% cite data readiness as significant impediment to AI production

61% frequently delay AI initiatives due to lack of trusted data





The Correction - What Organizations are Doing

89% investing in context management infrastructure in next 12 months

91% building or buying context platform tools

95% agree context engineering is important to power AI agents at scale





For leaders navigating this transition, the message is clear: understanding the difference between having some context management and having mature context management will determine who captures AI value and who gets caught in the chasm between aspiration and reality.

"Context management is about ensuring AI agents have access to relevant, reliable and trusted context so they can work confidently with enterprise data and be deployed in production at scale," said Shirshanka Das, co-founder and CTO of DataHub. "This report demonstrates that organizations that treat context management as an enterprise-wide capability rather than a collection of one-off context engineering projects are the ones that will actually capture AI value."

Survey Methodology

DataHub commissioned TrendCandy to survey 250 IT and data team leaders on the topic of data context management for AI agents. Responses were collected online using national B2B panels using generally accepted survey methodology practices.

