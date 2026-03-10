ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
10 MARCH 2026 at 17.00 EET
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Julia Macharey
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Julia Macharey
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 146392/6/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-03-10
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8401 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 8401 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Mikko Kemppainen
General Counsel
