Class is in session at AMI! History in 60, starring John Loeppky, spotlights key moments in disability history on AMI-tv and AMI+

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How much do you know about Canadian disability history? Whether your answer is, “It was my PhD topic,” “Absolutely nothing,” or somewhere in between, we have good news! Writer, and host, John Loeppky takes viewers on a coast-to-coast tour through Canada’s disability history in History in 60 (6x30), debuting Monday, March 30, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+ .



In each half-hour episode of History in 60, John digs into trailblazers you didn’t learn about in school, pairing their stories with modern-day torchbearers who continue their work today. This isn’t your sleepy, monotone lecture. Each instalment mixes energy, experts, archival footage and on-location interviews to keep things lively and accessible for viewers.

The series grew out of John and his co-collaborators—which include noted producers Brent Kawchuk (Danny Rocket Productions) and the team at 3 Story Pictures—contemplating the relative lack of knowledge when it comes to disability history, including within disabled communities. Now, in telling these stories, History in 60 is filling in a much-maligned gap. After all, how can we build a better future if we don’t know our past?

Each episode concludes with a high-energy, 60-second “John-alogue,” where John summarizes the content of the episode by having to do something difficult that relates to the episode’s theme. That could mean hitting the floor during a wheelchair rugby practice, joining a disability-led dance troupe, or having to give a political-style speech about something personally meaningful.

These final minutes will also be available on social media as standalone content. Each episode is accompanied by a companion podcast episode, produced by Metamorphosis Media Group and published on AMI’s YouTube channel.

The debut episode, “Wheelchair Rugby,” dives into the high-impact, full-contact world of Wheelchair Rugby, also known as murderball. John meets one of the sports inventors, the legendary “quadfather” Duncan Campbell, before heading to Red Deer, Alberta, to catch a live tournament and interview some of those who are highly involved in the sport’s development. John traces the sport’s history from its early beginnings in Winnipeg to its current status as a premier event at the Paralympics. Then John takes to the court himself to help bring this very Canadian sports story alive, complete with a heavy hit from a longtime friend.

John Loeppky is a disabled freelance journalist based on Treaty 6 territory in Saskatoon. His work has been featured in The Globe and Mail, Maclean’s, Historica Canada, Healthline, Teen Vogue and many more. His CBC op-ed series “Taking A Sitting Stand” has earned multiple RTDNA awards, and he helps support organizations such as the Disabled Journalists Association in order to create more opportunities for disabled media makers.

History in 60 debuts Monday, March 30, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+ .

Production made possible through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grand Program and The SaskTel Max Equity Fund. Produced with the assistance of the Government of Alberta, Canada Media Fund and Funded by the Government of Canada.



About 3 Story Pictures and Danny Rockett Productions

3 Story Pictures, founded by Ell McEachern, Saxon de Cocq and Hannah Hermanson, is a premier production team spread across B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Past projects include Treaty Road (APTN), Red River Gold (APTN), ZARQA (CBC) and Staying Wild (Citytv).

When they bring meaningful stories to life, it’s because they have a personal connection to them. Whether it’s a female-driven drama, an exploration of Métis heritage, an examination of environmental stewardship, a pop culture phenomenon enjoyed close to home, or a disability history show led by a wheelchair-using loudmouth, they bring decades of expertise and unlimited creativity to each project.

Danny Rockett Productions, led by producer Brent Kawchuk, is a venture steeped in Brent’s decades in the media production world. A longtime industry leader with the Alberta Media Production Industry Association (AMPIA), Brent has produced for networks across the country, including eight Historica Minutes, which inspired History in 60. In live and music television, he has produced music specials for CMT and HBO and has produced both the Canadian County Music Awards and East Coast Music Awards. In the film world, he has co-written and co-produced the independent feature-length movie, American Beer, and won the drama prize from the NSI for Saint Bernadette of Bingo. He has also acted as producer on Come True, Range Roads and Stephen King’s In the Tall Grass.



About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+ . Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the creation of content that is led by and for people in the disability community. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca .

