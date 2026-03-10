VVPUSA Successfully Onboards EFC Online to Fully Compliant SMS Infrastructure

KANSAS CITY, Kansas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVPUSA, a U.S.-based SaaS provider of business communication solutions, today announced the successful end-to-end onboarding of EFC Online onto its reliable, compliance-driven SMS infrastructure.

In today’s highly regulated messaging environment, activating SMS requires more than provisioning a number. Businesses must navigate carrier registration frameworks, brand and campaign approvals, evolving rules, and deliverability challenges. VVPUSA’s onboarding process tackled these complexities for EFC Online, ensuring their SMS messaging channels operate without risk and with consistent delivery performance.



EFC Online provides a comprehensive 360-degree management platform for martial arts schools, supporting billing, student engagement, operations, and business growth. For martial arts schools using EFC Online, timely and dependable communication is critical for business success. Class confirmations, schedule updates, event promotions, billing reminders, and student engagement all rely on fast and trustworthy message delivery. VVPUSA’s white-glove onboarding model combines regulatory expertise, technical integration support, proactive deliverability monitoring, and real human assistance to provide scalable solutions tailored to business needs.

VVPUSA led EFC Online through the full onboarding process, from dedicated number provisioning and brand and campaign registration to carrier approval coordination and technical integration with EFC’s platform. The team also conducted deliverability testing and performance monitoring to ensure the channel was fully operational from day one.The structured rollout produced strong early results. EFC Online completed onboarding within five business days, received campaign approval in just two business days, and achieved an initial deliverability rate of 100 percent. The outcome is a fully operational SMS communication channel that delivers reliable performance, competitive pricing, and ongoing white-glove support for EFC Online’s growing community of studio owners and platform users.

Rob Moody, COO at VVPUSA, remarked, "Small and medium-sized businesses know SMS drives engagement, but many hesitate because the compliance and technical requirements feel overwhelming. Our role is to remove that friction. We manage the regulatory complexity, coordinate directly with carriers, handle integration and testing, and monitor deliverability. Platforms like EFC Online can confidently offer SMS to their customers without operational risk." Chase Morgan, Director of Client Experience at EFC Online, shared, "Before VVPUSA, we were stuck with a provider (Twilio) where you couldn't get any assistance for urgent issues to be resolved. That's a nightmare when you're trying to onboard new clients and they're counting on you. Since switching, we can get numbers provisioned fast, our delivery is consistent, and when we need help, we actually get it. VVPUSA's knowledge of SMS compliance alone has been a lifesaver; it's one less thing I have to worry about so I can focus on taking care of our clients."

By leveraging VVPUSA’s compliance-driven approach and industry expertise, EFC Online is now equipped with an SMS solution that empowers martial arts schools to deliver high-quality, trustworthy communication to their students and customers nationwide.

To learn more about VVPUSA’s SMS compliance solutions and tailored onboarding services, visit www.vvpusa.net or contact us at contact@vvpusa.net.

About VVPUSA

Founded in 1998, VVPUSA is a U.S.-based SaaS provider specializing in business communication solutions, including CPaaS, UPaaS, and patented compliance management technology. For over 25 years, VVPUSA has transformed client-customer communications with innovative and intuitive software designed to drive business growth.

About EFC Online

EFC is a complete growth system for martial arts schools, bringing together websites, CRM, billing, and community in one connected platform so owners can attract more students, reduce admin, and run a more consistent business