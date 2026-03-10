SEDA Expands Equity Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Corporate Finance Expertise with the Addition of Matthew L. Sperling

New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Matthew L. Sperling joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are proud to add Matt to our growing capital markets practice,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Matthew L. Sperling is an expert in equity capital markets, investment banking, and corporate finance, with more than two decades of experience advising boards, management teams, and investors on complex equity transactions and capital markets strategy.

Mr. Sperling has led, structured, advised on, or executed more than 250 equity transactions raising over $97 billion, including IPOs, follow-on offerings, block trades, convertible securities, private placements, derivatives transactions, rights offerings, direct listings, SPAC transactions, and share repurchase programs. His experience spans a broad range of industries and includes extensive cross-border capital markets activity.

Mr. Sperling currently serves as Chairman of Capital Markets at Tigress Financial Partners, where he is actively involved in the firm’s equity and debt capital markets activities and advises on strategic capital markets transactions.

Previously, Mr. Sperling was Managing Director and Head of North American Equity Advisory at Rothschild & Co., where he founded and built the firm’s U.S. equity advisory practice and executed more than 85 advisory mandates involving transactions exceeding $50 billion. His work includes advising on several high-profile capital markets transactions, including Alibaba’s $25 billion IPO and Spotify’s direct listing.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Sperling held senior equity capital markets positions at Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, and Credit Suisse First Boston, where he originated and executed a wide range of equity and equity-linked financings. He also served as Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations at IHS Towers, where he led the company’s equity capital markets function and played a key role in its $378 million IPO.

Mr. Sperling holds a J.D. from Yale Law School, where he served as a Notes Editor of the Yale Law Journal, and an A.B., magna cum laude, from Harvard College in Philosophy and Government.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.