NanoImaging Services Appoints Fraser McLeod as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Mr. McLeod brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience in the life sciences industry, with a strong background in software, automation, and integrated solutions for pharma and biotech. Most recently, Fraser served as Vice President & General Manager of the QA/QC business and Wyatt Technology at Waters Corporation. Previously, he led the Software Business at SCIEX and held senior leadership roles within Danaher Life Sciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific, overseeing chromatography software, HPLC, consumables, and lab automation businesses. Fraser holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry and a postgraduate degree in Analytical and Process Chemistry from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

“Fraser is a proven leader with deep scientific expertise and a history of scaling high-performance life sciences organizations,” said Peter Glick, Chair of the NIS Board of Directors. “As NIS enters its next chapter of growth, his experience building client relationships, driving operational expansion, and leading digital transformation will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical innovators.”

Mr. McLeod succeeds John Rigg, who led the company through a period of operational development and the integration of Proteos, a CRO specializing in high-quality protein production for discovery research. Under his leadership, NIS expanded its cryo-EM capabilities, broadened its operational footprint, and advanced its unified gene-to-structure platform.

“NanoImaging Services and Proteos have built an exceptional gene-to-structure platform grounded in scientific excellence and customer trust,” said Mr. McLeod. “We have a talented team and a powerful foundation in integrated protein sciences and cryo-EM. My priorities are to expand and deepen the strategic value we deliver to clients by providing insights that accelerate the discovery and development of life-changing therapies. I am excited about the opportunity ahead and confident in our ability to drive meaningful growth.”

“NIS is recognized as a scientific leader in cryo-EM and gene-to-structure services, and we are excited to build upon this foundation alongside Fraser McLeod for the company’s next phase of growth,” said Arya Mehrabanzad, Principal at Ampersand Capital Partners. “Fraser brings deep expertise in providing biopharma customers with access to cutting edge scientific tools and insights that guide critical development decisions, and this aligns closely with NIS’s mission to enable and accelerate the discovery and development of novel drugs.”

Founded in 2007, NanoImaging Services (NIS) provides advanced electron microscopy and integrated structural biology services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nanotechnology industries. With state-of-the-art instrumentation, protein sciences expertise, and comprehensive cryo-EM capabilities, NIS delivers high-quality, reliable data that supports structure-based drug discovery and development. NIS is the largest and most comprehensive provider of TEM and cryo-EM services to the industrial life sciences market. For more information, visit www.nanoimagingservices.com

