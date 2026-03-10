Persona AI Announces Michael Perry as Head of Commercial Strategy





HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persona AI, an emerging leader in humanoids being purpose-built for heavy industry, today announced the appointment of Michael Perry as Head of Commercial Strategy. The hire signals Persona’s shift toward commercial deployment, as the company builds the commercial infrastructure to bring humanoid automation to markets like shipyards, steel mills, offshore platforms, and construction sites worldwide.



Perry joins as industrial enterprises face an urgent and accelerating challenge: a structural shortage of capacity for welding, fabrication, and heavy maintenance in dynamic environments, precisely the high-value, high-risk tasks where humanoid robots can deliver the greatest impact. His appointment comes on the heels of Persona’s agreements with both HD Hyundai and POSCO Group to advance humanoid automation in shipyards and steel manufacturing and a pilot programme with the state of Louisiana targeting active heavy-industry environments.



Perry is a seasoned robotics and automation executive with a distinguished track record in driving commercial growth, strategic partnerships, and market expansion for advanced robotics technologies. His experience across DJI, Boston Dynamics, and Dexterity AI consistently has focused on scaling promising robotic and Physical AI technology with enterprise customers.

“Now is the perfect time to join Persona AI as we rapidly close the gap between what’s possible in the lab versus what’s driving real commercial value,” said Michael Perry, Head of Commercial Strategy, Persona AI. “Building industry-hardened humanoid hardware and production-deployable AI is only one piece of the puzzle. Getting humanoids into operations for heavy industry will require the systematic commercial and operational work that makes enterprises humanoid-ready and defining the business case, solving the integration challenges, and building the playbook for safe, scalable adoption. That’s what I’m here to build.”

In his new position, Perry will focus on building Persona AI’s commercial framework, engaging strategic partners, enabling early adopters, and scaling the business’s customer engagements, including working with customers to deploy their first humanoids focused on heavy industrial tasks.

“We’re building Persona to solve real problems in some of the hardest industrial environments. Now we need someone who has taken robots from the lab to the factory floor and built the commercial engine to sustain it,” said Nicolaus Radford, CEO and Co-Founder of Persona AI. “Michael’s proven track record is exactly the experience this moment demands.”

Pulling together a team whose experience includes developing AI and robotics from some of the top companies and research institutions, Persona AI is developing humanoid robots designed to use standard industrial tools like welding torches, grinders, and power tools in human-scale environments where skilled trades work happens. The company operates across Houston and Pensacola and is backed by some of the leading investors in robotics and industrial technology.

Persona AI will be exhibiting at NVIDIA GTC 2026 at Booth #7021 from March 16–19 in San Jose, CA. Attendees can meet the team and learn more about the company's approach to industrial humanoid deployment. To schedule a meeting, see contact information below.

Persona AI, CEO and Co-Founder, Nicolaus Radford will also appear as a speaker at SXSW 2026 in Austin, Texas, where he will share insights on the rise of humanoid robotics, physical AI, and the future of automation in real-world industrial environments.

_____

About Persona AI:

Persona Al, Inc. a pioneering robotics company headquartered in Houston, Texas, is at the forefront of developing intelligent humanoid robots specifically designed for a wide array of industrial applications. Established in 2024, Persona Al leverages a rich heritage of expertise, drawing from decades of experience in crafting sophisticated robotics for demanding environments, including space and deep-ocean exploration. This unparalleled background enables the company to address real-world labor challenges with innovative and robust solutions.



Learn more at www.persona.ai



Media Contact:

Katherine Garcia

Dir. of Executive Affairs

Persona AI

pr@persona.ai | (713) 305-6158



Jonathan Reichel

Principal Marketing Architect

Persona AI

reichel@persona.ai | (409) 549-3892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68eab242-2105-460d-a975-3e8f799456b5