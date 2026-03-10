SRS Real Estate Partners Expands Southern California Retail Team, Hires Veteran Retail Advisor Mike Hieshima

Newport Beach, CA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners has expanded its Southern California presence with the opening of a new office in Santa Barbara, California and the hiring of veteran retail real estate advisor Mike Hieshima as Senior Vice President and Principal. The new location will serve as an extension of the firm’s presence in Southern California, further strengthening SRS’s platform across the region.

Hieshima, who brings more than 38 years of retail real estate experience, will lead the Santa Barbara office. Caden Westwick has also joined SRS as an Associate. They will work closely with SRS President Garrett Colburn, and Terrison Quinn, Executive Vice President and Managing Principal for the Southern California Region.

Hieshima will focus on retailer expansion and landlord representation throughout the Central Coast and broader Southern California markets, while Westwick will support the team’s efforts with both tenants and owners.

“SRS continues to expand our national platform in key markets by adding the best talent in the business,” said Colburn. “Mike has played a key role in some of the region’s most notable brand rollouts over the past several decades and has made a lasting impact on many of the top-tier shopping centers throughout Southern California. His experience, relationships, and track record make him a natural fit with our existing SoCal teams, and, just as importantly, he’s a great cultural fit for SRS.”

“The addition of a Santa Barbara office expands the reach of our SoCal team and allows us to better serve clients throughout the broader region,” said Quinn. “Mike has built a remarkable career and brings decades of experience and relationships throughout the industry. We’re excited to welcome him and Caden and to work alongside them as we continue delivering for retailers, landlords and investors across Southern California.”

Hieshima joins SRS with a distinguished career spanning almost four decades and nearly 2,000 transactions in retail real estate. Prior to joining the firm, he served as executive director at Lockehouse Retail Group and previously held leadership roles as managing partner at TSCG, president and chairman of ChainLinks Retail Advisors, and vice president of development for Jamba Juice. During five years with Jamba Juice, he helped grow the brand from 13 to 315 stores across 19 states.

Hieshima oversees more than 2 million square feet of retail listings and maintains longstanding landlord relationships with groups including Regency Centers, The Kroenke Group, Brixton, The Towbes Group and Paynter Development. He has also represented numerous retailers, including Ross, REI, Sprouts, Sweetgreen, 7 Brew, and LaserAway, and has also been involved in several of the largest retail investment transactions across multiple counties in Southern California.

Hieshima is the founder and president of the nonprofit Warrior for Peace, which supports veterans and active-duty military members.

Westwick joins SRS from Lockehouse and focuses on tenant and landlord representation. He represents a diverse roster of leading landlords and retailers, including The Kroenke Group, Brixton Capital, and Regency Centers, as well as 7 Brew, LaserAway, and PNC Bank on the tenant side. He graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in political economics.

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is celebrating 40 years of going the extra mile for its clients. Building on its retail foundation, SRS provides commercial real estate solutions across retail, industrial, and capital markets. Headquartered in Dallas with 30 offices nationwide, the firm measures its success by the achievement of its clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

