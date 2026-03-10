The Practitioner Archive releases 'The Next Guys' by mission architect Anthony Veltri to challenge centralized enterprise governance

Plymouth, NH, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations struggle to integrate complex digital ecosystems, The Practitioner Archive has released a new audio playbook titled 'The Next Guys' by enterprise systems architect Anthony J. Veltri. The series challenges the dominant digital government playbook, arguing that forcing centralized software platforms onto autonomous organizations is the root cause of systemic failure.

The cover art for 'The Next Guys' practitioner playbook on federated systems governance.

Drawing from over two decades of operational experience spanning disaster response operations, national critical infrastructure, and civil-military coalition planning, Veltri introduces the concept of interface stewardship as an alternative to governance integration. The framework is designed for leaders who must coordinate action without the durable authority to compel conformance.

"In a sovereign alliance, integration is a threat. To a partner nation, integration looks like assimilation," Veltri states. "We are stuck in this paradox: we have total responsibility for the coordination, but we have zero authority to compel it. I don't bring a software platform. I bring governance doctrine that actually survives contact with reality."

The standard institutional response to friction has historically been an instinct to centralize. Coordinating bodies build unified dashboards and demand that heterogeneous partners abandon their native workflows. Veltri argues that this mandated integration inevitably creates an adoption cliff, systematically excluding the partners who deliver public value at the edge of the network.

The audio series deconstructs the architecture of federated systems, offering actionable frameworks for technical leaders and program managers. Key concepts explored include the integration trap, which illustrates why demanding uniform maturity across a diverse ecosystem triggers parallel reporting and shadow IT workarounds. It also covers the burden of federation, detailing how successful coordinating bodies absorb the cost of translation by building seamless middleware rather than forcing compliance.

Listeners can access 'The Next Guys' practitioner archive to explore these concepts in detail.

Another central theme is weaponized compliance, highlighting the danger of protecting bureaucratic processes at the expense of mission execution. Veltri proposes that engineering teams must build narrative infrastructure to protect technical operations from political and budgetary decay.

Anthony J. Veltri is a Mission Architect specializing in federated systems governance and matrix transformation. He builds the coordination layers that allow autonomous organizations to operate as a coherent system without surrendering their independence. Past operational history includes managing national security geospatial infrastructure, conducting civil-military coalition planning, and driving enterprise governance reform across tens of thousands of users. For visual diagrams and the complete Interface Stewardship doctrine, visit the global library.

The burden placement interface visualizes how a coordinating body absorbs translation costs across sovereign boundaries.

Press Inquiries

Anthony Veltri

press [at] anthonyveltri.com

https://anthonyveltri.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sO1Rqr03eJk