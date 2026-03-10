CPA Canada renews international agreements to strengthen global recognition

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) has renewed a suite of international agreements that strengthen the global recognition and professional mobility of Canadian CPAs.

These agreements ensure continuity of international pathways for Canadian CPAs, while supporting internationally trained professionals seeking to practise in Canada, as CPA Canada transitions to its new business model on April 1.

“These agreements bring Canada to the world and the world to Canada,” says CPA Canada president and CEO Pamela Steer. “They demonstrate the value of a unified, globally recognized Canadian CPA designation and reaffirm our commitment to helping CPAs navigate international opportunities with confidence and clarity.”

Renewing these agreements reinforces the importance of a strong national organization working in partnership with peer bodies around the world.

For Canadian CPAs, this means expanded global career opportunities and co-ordinated pathways for cross-border practice. For Canadian employers, this means access to a broader pool of trusted financial expertise—strengthening the integrity and competitiveness of Canada’s business sector.

CPAs will gain access to the global mobility benefits of these agreements once ratified by the respective provincial and territorial bodies, which are responsible for final approval in their role as regulators of the profession.

The agreements cover partnerships with the following leading international accounting bodies, with additional agreements to follow:

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA)

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)

The Instituto Mexicano de Contadores Públicos, A.C. (IMCP)

The Comité Mexicano para la Práctica Internacional de la Contaduría (CMPIC)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW)

Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI)





CPA Canada is honoured to continue working alongside our esteemed global colleagues. We are proud to represent Canadian CPAs—at home and around the world.

Leaders from our partner organizations shared the following perspectives:

“For the IMCP, these cooperation agreements directly influence and contribute to the business environment of our economic region. North America, as a commercial region, represents one of the most important business areas in the world, and therefore requires that the services offered by public accountants be of consistent quality throughout the region. This agreement will undoubtedly continue to contribute to the growth of our region.” — Ludivina Leija, President, ICMP

"As a small island, Ireland has always been outward-facing, and our members use their qualifications globally. This renewed agreement will benefit the many Irish professionals building their careers in Canada and will allow both bodies to continue to collaborate even more closely in supporting all our members."—Rosemary Keogh, CEO, CAI

“This renewal agreement between ICAEW and CPA Canada strengthens global recognition for ICAEW members and helps facilitate international and cross border movement of talent and expertise. Our longstanding partnership with CPA Canada is built on shared high standards and our joint membership of the Global Accounting Alliance, where we work together in the interests of our members and the wider profession.” — Alan Vallance, CEO of ICAEW

“This agreement protects the cross-border practice of U.S. CPAs and their counterparts in Canada and Mexico, and it ensures businesses across North America can tap the broadest range of qualified accounting professionals and specialists,”—Jim Knafo, AICPA’s director of global alliances and CEO of the Global Accounting Alliance

About CPA Canada

As the national professional body, CPA Canada negotiates and maintains international agreements that enhance the value and global standing of the Canadian CPA designation and reinforce a unified Canadian profession.

CPA Canada works on behalf of the Canadian CPA profession in the public interest, promoting transparency, preparing CPAs for an evolving business environment and contributing to the development of accounting and financial policy nationally and globally.

