OdessaConnect and LYLA Partner to Launch Odessa LIVE, a Care Navigation Platform for Seniors Across All Settings

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OdessaConnect ( www.odessaconnect.tv ), the leading senior-friendly TV-based communication platform, and LYLA ( www.helpmelyla.com ), a tech-enabled concierge services company, today announced a strategic partnership to create Odessa LIVE, a care navigation platform that connects seniors to healthcare, services, and daily living support through their television. Odessa LIVE serves seniors wherever they are–at home or in senior living communities–and is designed for healthcare providers and senior care organizations seeking a better way to engage and support their populations.

OdessaConnect transforms the television into a care access point for seniors. Designed by geriatric specialists, the platform requires no apps, no downloads, and no passwords. With Odessa LIVE, a senior presses one button and a LYLA care navigator answers, assesses the need, and connects them to the right resource–a virtual physician, benefits coordinator, care assistance, or life logistics solutions. The senior never manages the complexity. This is care navigation infrastructure with a human in the loop.

LYLA has built its reputation as a trusted concierge partner for home care agencies, healthcare providers, senior living operators, and employers. By integrating LYLA’s concierge capabilities into OdessaConnect, the combined platform becomes something neither company delivers alone: a true care navigation solution that gives organizations a single point of access to healthcare, services, and support for their seniors through the most intuitive screen in the home.

“At OdessaConnect, we’ve always believed technology should remove barriers, not create them,” said Todd Smith, Founder and CEO of OdessaConnect. “Partnering with LYLA allows us to take that mission a step further–not just keeping seniors connected to the people they love, but connecting them to the help they need, right when they need it.”

“LYLA was built to navigate complexity so people don’t have to,” said Becky Beanblossom, President and CEO of LYLA. “Odessa LIVE is the realization of that mission at scale–a true care navigation platform meeting seniors where they are, on the screen they’re most comfortable with, with a real person guiding them every step of the way.”

Odessa LIVE is set to launch in March 2026 and will be available to healthcare providers, home care agencies, and senior living communities. Organizations interested in offering Odessa LIVE to their clients, patients, and residents are encouraged to visit www.odessaconnect.tv or www.helpmelyla.com to learn more.

About OdessaConnect

OdessaConnect is a Louisville, KY-based technology company dedicated to making communication safe, simple, and meaningful for seniors. Its TV-based platform connects seniors with family, friends, and care providers through video calls, voice messaging, and personalized content - with no apps, downloads, or passwords required. Learn more at www.odessaconnect.tv .

About LYLA

LYLA is a Louisville, KY-based, tech-enabled care concierge services company dedicated to helping individuals manage the complexities of daily life with confidence and ease. LYLA connects home care clients, healthcare patients, and senior living residents to personalized, real-world support - from everyday tasks to significant life events - ensuring they have access to the right resources at the right time. People-centric and data-driven, LYLA is committed to reducing the burden on individuals and their families while improving quality of life and overall well-being. Learn more at www.helpmelyla.com .

