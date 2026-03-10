Shareholders who lost money in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) should contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) (“Driven” or the “Company”) and certain of its officers on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Driven securities between May 9, 2023 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 8, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Core Allegations

The complaint alleges that Driven Brands and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements and failed to disclose significant accounting errors affecting the company’s financial statements during the class period.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims defendants failed to disclose:

Lease Accounting Errors



Errors in recording leases affecting right-of-use assets and lease liabilities in the balance sheet for: Fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 Quarter ended September 27, 2025

in the balance sheet for: Cash Flow and Balance Errors



Misreporting of opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows , which allegedly resulted in: Overstated cash balances Overstated revenue Understated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses

and , which allegedly resulted in: These issues affected fiscal 2023 and 2024 financial statements. Expense Misclassification



Certain supply and other expenses were improperly classified as company-operated store expenses. Additional Accounting Errors



The company allegedly identified multiple other accounting issues, including errors related to:



Income tax provisions

Supply and other revenue recognition

Fixed assets

Cloud computing accounting

Lease cash applications

Balance sheet and income statement classifications

Revenue recognition in the ATI business, primarily in fiscal 2025.



Corrective Disclosure

On February 25, 2026, Driven Brands announced that its Audit Committee determined prior financial statements contained material errors and should no longer be relied upon, requiring restatement of:

Fiscal year 2023

Fiscal year 2024

Multiple 2024 and 2025 quarterly filings.





The company also disclosed it would delay the release of its FY2025 and Q4 2025 results.

Market Reaction

Following the announcement:

Driven Brands’ stock price fell approximately 30% in a single trading session.





Investors who suffered losses have until May 8, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

