Young Entrepreneurs Win $10,000 Investment Pool in NFTE Founders Forum Pitch Competition

New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), a global education nonprofit that activates the entrepreneurial mindset in young people, today announced Herman Remy as the winner of the 2026 NFTE Founders Forum Pitch Competition. Presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), PayPal, and Zuora, the competition marked the culmination of NFTE’s Founders Forum Incubator Program for alumni entrepreneurs.

Three founders pitched their ventures on March 9, competing for a share of a $10,000 capital investment pool designed to help accelerate their businesses. Herman Remy secured the top award of $5,000 for his venture Walker Industries, a technology and research driven company focused on immersive computing, secure systems, and next-generation XR platforms. Amylah Charles received $3,000 for her business Curly Crownz Hair Care, a natural hair care brand evolving into immersive pop-up experiences, and Inesh Tickoo earned $2,000 for his venture Opef.AI, a secure, auditable online system of record for environmental permitting.

“NFTE alumni are turning entrepreneurial learning into real ventures that create value in their communities,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, president & CEO of NFTE. “The Founders Forum is about helping promising founders take the next step—refining their strategies, connecting with experienced mentors, and gaining the confidence to pursue growth. The creativity and determination we saw from this year’s cohort reinforces why investing in young entrepreneurs is so important.”

Since January 2026, a cohort of nine NFTE alumni founders has participated in the Founders Forum Incubator Program, engaging in workshops, receiving guidance from experienced business advisors, and refining their ventures in preparation for the final pitch event. Members of this year’s cohort also included NFTE alumni Solonia Allen, Demi McKinley, Arlina Yang, Taisiya Ivanchikova, Mohammad Abuzetun, and Cameron Marshall.

Judges for this year’s showcase included Jevon Howell, founder of ShopHowell, NFTE alumnus, and winner of the 2022 Founders Forum pitch competition; Logan Jones, founder and CEO of ticker; Jaxon Love, Director of Social Impact & Sustainability at PayPal; and Danielle Ullner, Partner and Senior Venture Builder at EY-Parthenon. NFTE alumna Vanessa Matthew—brand strategist, performance marketer, and founder of Messaging Oracle—delivered the keynote address and alumna Indiraliz Gracia Camacho emceed the event.

"At PayPal, we believe entrepreneurship does more than teach business skills — it builds the confidence and mindset young people need to create lasting opportunities for themselves and their communities," said Marcy Scott Lynn, Head of Social Impact and Sustainability at PayPal. "NFTE's Founders Forum connects young entrepreneurs with mentorship, practical tools, and investors so they can take the next step to transform early ideas into scalable ventures, and we're excited to see this year's winners carry that forward."

Read the event program for the culminating pitch competition here and view the replay on our YouTube Channel.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

