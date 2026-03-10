Serve Robotics’ MJ Burk Chun Named a Top Female Founder by Inc.

As co-founder and VP of product and design, MJ Burk Chun has been instrumental in scaling Serve’s robots across the U.S. while fostering a culture of creativity and inclusion throughout the company

MJ joins Inc.’s annual Female Founders list, which honors the nation’s most innovative women entrepreneurs and counts trailblazers like Billie Jean King and Serena Williams among its past honorees

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, today announced that MJ Burk Chun, vice president of product and design, has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic business leaders in the United States.

Chun co-founded Serve Robotics in 2021 following the company’s spin-off from Uber and has led the design and development of Serve’s autonomous delivery robot platform. She oversees product strategy and design for Serve’s fleet of AI-enabled robots operating across multiple U.S. markets. Under Chun’s leadership, Serve has completed over 100,000 deliveries, and in 2025, Serve expanded from one market (Los Angeles) to six major metro areas: Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, and Alexandria, Virginia. Beyond her work at Serve, MJ is a champion for fellow women in STEM, serving as a years-long mentor through the U.S. State Department’s TechWomen program, advancing global equity in technology leadership.

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside such an inspiring group of women who are pushing industries forward,” said Chun. “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate not only about building transformative technology but also about helping more women see themselves as builders, engineers, and leaders in this field. Robotics and AI will shape the future of everyday life, and it’s critical that women are part of designing that future. I’m proud of what our team at Serve has built and equally proud to support the next generation of women in STEAM.”

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”

To learn more about Serve Robotics, visit www.serverobotics.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate and operate in complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 3,600 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to operate safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit www.serverobotics.com or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

