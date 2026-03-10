Canon Set to Launch Multifunction Device Remanufacturing Business in the United States as Part of Global Rollout

Melville, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., Canon U.S.A., Inc., and Canon Virginia Inc. today announced the further expansion of Canon’s global multifunction device remanufacturing business, with remanufacturing of one multifunction device series, currently set to begin at Canon Virginia in April 2026.

Canon currently uses proprietary technologies to remanufacture used multifunction devices to function with like-new condition* before resale in the Japanese and European markets, with remanufacturing taking place at Canon Ecology Industry in Japan and Canon Giessen in Germany. Canon will now be expanding this remanufacturing business at Canon Virginia by introducing the standardized production processes and remanufacturing technologies developed at the two existing plants.

Canon’s multifunction devices are designed using a platform-based approach that standardizes core structural elements for each product class. Devices within each product class also share common components, modules, and assembly/disassembly methods. This means different models within the same product class have interchangeable components and modules, as well as standardized assembly procedures, and production lines. Quality standards can also be applied, enabling efficient production and consistent quality while also facilitating remanufacturing.

Canon uses operational data from collected used devices to determine whether parts can be reused based on years in service, parts replacement history, and print volume. Through this process, lists of parts that need replacement are automatically generated. This helps maximize parts reuse and streamline remanufacturing.

By standardizing the two remanufacturing processes on a global scale, Canon is well positioned to deliver competitively priced remanufactured multifunction devices. These devices will be remanufactured to provide both high quality and performance and help with environmental efforts thanks to a parts reuse rate that's estimated to be over 90% per unit.

“This expansion reflects Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei—living and working together for the common good—with an initiative designed to support both business growth and environmental responsibility,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Bringing remanufacturing to Canon Virginia is an important step in that direction. By standardizing processes and reusing parts, we are aiming to help reduce environmental impact while continuing to provide customers with remanufactured devices that deliver the high‑quality performance they expect from Canon.”

Canon Virginia will adopt these production processes and collaborate with Canon U.S.A. to officially launch this remanufacturing business in a market expected to see steady demand in the United States.

