CORRECTION: Information release calendar for 2026

Correction: Grigeo Group AB Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2025 will be released on April 8, 2026.

Interim information of Grigeo Group AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:

April 8, 2026 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2025.

May 25, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2026.

August 25, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2026.

November 24, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2026.

On April 30, 2026, the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01