ComfyUI Launches App Mode, App Builder, and ComfyHub, Enabling Anyone to Run AI Workflows Without Touching a Node Graph

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ComfyUI today announced App Mode, App Builder, shareable app URLs, and ComfyHub — a complete system for turning any ComfyUI workflow into a distributable application that anyone can use, without prior knowledge of node-based workflows.

ComfyUI has long been the tool of choice for creators who want granular control over their generative AI pipelines. With today's launch, those creators can now share their work with clients, collaborators, and the broader public — without requiring recipients to learn how to operate a node graph.

App Mode: A Clean Interface Over Any Workflow

App Mode transforms any ComfyUI workflow into a purpose-built user interface with a single click. When activated, the node graph is replaced by a clean interface showing only the inputs and outputs relevant to the end user. The underlying workflow — including all custom nodes, model configurations, and extensions — runs unchanged.

Because App Mode runs on the same ComfyUI instance, it inherits every capability available in the base environment: new nodes, model updates, and custom extensions are automatically available the moment they are added to ComfyUI.

App Builder: Full Control Over What Gets Exposed

App Builder is the interface for configuring what an App Mode view looks like. Workflow authors select which node inputs become app inputs and which node outputs become app outputs. Everything else stays in the graph where it belongs — invisible to the end user, locked in place.

A text-to-image workflow might have dozens of configurable parameters — sampler, steps, CFG, scheduler, LoRA weight, seed, resolution — but a given use case might only need three of them exposed. App Builder lets you choose exactly which three.

Shareable App URLs: One Link to Run Your Workflow

Every app built in App Builder can be distributed via a single URL. The link encodes the workflow configuration, app layout, and node bindings. Recipients can open the app in a browser, run generations, and interact with the interface immediately — no installation required when accessed via Comfy Cloud.

ComfyHub: A Public Home for Workflows and Apps

ComfyHub is a new destination for discovering, sharing, and running community-created apps and workflows. Where the Comfy Node Registry serves developers publishing custom nodes, ComfyHub serves creators publishing finished applications and workflows for others to use.

ComfyHub launches today in preview with a curated selection of workflows available to browse and run. Creators interested in publishing their own workflows can apply via the ComfyHub interest form https://links.comfy.org/hubearlyaccess. Broader creator access will roll out over the coming weeks.

Users can access the ComfyHub preview today at comfy.org/workflows

Availability

App Mode, App Builder, and URL sharing are available today on both Comfy Cloud and Comfy Local.

With Comfy Local, deployment is fully optimized for the latest consumer GPU hardware, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT.

ComfyHub Preview is available to everyone at comfy.org/workflows .

About ComfyUI

ComfyUI is a node-based workflow tool for generative AI, built for creators who want full control over every parameter of their pipelines. It supports a wide range of models and is extensible through a large ecosystem of community-developed custom nodes. ComfyUI is available as both a local installation and a hosted cloud service via Comfy Cloud.

