Unstoppable Domains and XZ1 Recording Ventures Launch .xz1, a Dedicated Web3 Naming Service for the Independent Music Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the leading onchain domain name provider, and XZ1 Recording Ventures Inc., an artist-first music distribution and technology company, today announced the launch of .xz1, an onchain domain designed to serve as the dedicated naming layer for the XZ1 music ecosystem.





The .xz1 domain gives independent artists, record labels, and music communities within the XZ1 network and throughout the industry a unified way to establish presence, signal participation, and build verifiable identity across the ecosystem. The domain provides a consistent, recognizable namespace that connects creators operating across multiple platforms and distribution channels, eliminating reliance on fragmented social handles or centralized directories.

XZ1 Recording Ventures Inc. is structured as a full-stack music infrastructure platform. Artists sit alongside labels. Creators operate across distribution, publishing, and community. In an ecosystem of this scope, naming becomes a practical infrastructure concern. Participants need a reliable way to signal who they are, what they represent, and where to find their work onchain.

"Web3 is reshaping how artists own their identity, distribute their work, and connect with fans. At Unstoppable Domains, we believe every creator deserves a portable, human readable identity that travels with them across every platform and every chain. The .xz1 domain gives the XZ1 community exactly that: an onchain home that is instantly recognizable, fully owned, and ready for the future of music," said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer, Unstoppable Domains.

What .xz1 Covers

The .xz1 top-level domain is available to a broad range of participants across and outside of the XZ1 music ecosystem, including:

Independent artists and singer-songwriters building their onchain brand

Record labels and music publishing entities within the XZ1 network

Music distribution platforms and discovery communities

Creator brands, media projects, and fan-led initiatives

Ecosystem tools, production studios, and music support services

Because .xz1 carries the identity of an artist-first platform, the extension is designed to feel native to its audience. Names are short, expressive, and easy to recognize, which matters in environments driven by creators, fans, and communities.

"My primary goals with XZ1 Recording Ventures Inc. and the launch of the .xz1 TLD with Unstoppable Domains is to link our community as well as other independent artists and labels together through Web3 technologies. I have high hopes for the future of this Top Level Domain (TLD)," said Malith Jayasinghe, CEO and Founder, XZ1 Recording Ventures Inc.

Built-in Onchain Functionality

Every .xz1 domain includes onchain utility from day one. Owners can launch onchain websites to host artist hubs, publish releases, or share community resources. Domains also function as human-readable destinations for onchain payments tied to music sales, licensing, and streaming royalties. Each domain connects to a UD.me profile, providing a portable onchain identity linked to the owner's role within the XZ1 ecosystem. Additionally, .xz1 domains support onchain messaging and group chat, enabling direct coordination among artists, labels, and partners without relying on third-party platforms.

The possibilities extend beyond identity. XZ1 Recording Ventures Inc. can grow its onchain brand by enabling its community to become ambassadors across social and onchain applications. Every .xz1 name in the wild signals participation in an artist-first ecosystem, creating a compounding network effect for creators who adopt it early.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years from 2022 through 2026, Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.7 million registered domains.

About XZ1 Recording Ventures Inc.

XZ1 Recording Ventures Inc. is an artist-first music distribution, publishing, and technology infrastructure company dedicated to empowering independent creators. The company builds platforms and services that help artists achieve both their artistic and commercial goals, supporting emerging talent while expanding modern music distribution and industry services globally. XZ1 Recording Ventures connects independent artists and labels through innovative technology, including Web3 tools that give creators true ownership of their identity and work across the decentralized web.