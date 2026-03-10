Shelby American Continues Strong Expansion, Signs Strategic Agreement with Powerhouse Truck Company Shelby Performance

Las Vegas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), is continuing its strong growth by signing a strategic agreement with powerhouse truck company Shelby Performance of Bristol, Indiana. Under the agreement, Shelby Performance will build and distribute a full line of Shelby trucks based on the world-class Ford F-150 and F-250 pickups. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin the second quarter of 2026 at a new state-of-the-art facility dedicated to Shelby vehicles in Bristol.

“Demand for Shelby vehicles continues to grow globally, which is why we’re expanding our production capabilities with strategic relationships worldwide,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “Through our own factory, as well as mod shops and manufacturing agreements, Shelby vehicles can now be built in Nevada, Michigan, Indiana, Canada, Germany, the U.A.E and Australia. We only work with the best minds in automotive, which is why we aligned with the founders of Shelby Performance. Jeff Burttschell and Mike Graber, co-owners of Shelby Performance, are industry leaders who have demonstrated the ability to deliver world-class performance vehicles worthy of Carroll Shelby’s name.”

The roots of this relationship began as a simple conversation during a three-day adventure desert excursion over ten years ago. At the time, Burttschell and Graber led Tuscany Motor Co.

“After co-driving a race buggy in Baja with Jeff Burttschell in 2015, a vision was born,” said Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American. “We agreed to create a modern, world-class performance truck good enough to bear the legendary Shelby name. That was the foundation for what would ultimately become the standard in the aftermarket performance truck world, the Shelby F-150. Now we’re opening another bold new chapter in the story of the most iconic brands in automotive history.”

That Shelby truck line was very successful under Tuscany, widely recognized as the nation’s premier Ford custom vehicle manufacturer with a 30-year legacy of innovation and craftsmanship. Prior to selling and exiting the company in 2022, Burttschell and Mike Graber had designed and produced several highly successful specialty truck programs, including Tonka, Harley-Davidson, FTX and Black Ops editions.

The Shelby American leadership team approached Burttschell and Graber to establish a new strategic alliance dedicated to manufacturing and marketing Shelby trucks.

“The Shelby legacy, established more than six decades ago by automotive legend Carroll Shelby, represents performance without compromise,” said Burttschell, President of Shelby Performance. “Everyone at our company embraces that responsibility with unwavering commitment. Mike and I have invested millions of dollars into creating a company with facilities and people focused specifically on manufacturing and distributing vehicles that deliver the highest levels of performance. Each truck is engineered to deliver commanding presence and unmistakable identity, vehicles that unmistakably ‘scream’ SHELBY.”

Shelby Performance operates from a production facility in Bristol, Indiana. The company currently employs a group of skilled assemblers and management professionals, many of whom bring years of experience. Shelby Performance has the capacity to build high performance trucks, as well as cars and SUVs when demand requires an uptick in production.

“When drivers see S H E L B Y boldly displayed across the grille, they recognize a symbol of authentic American performance heritage,” said Burttschell. “Shelby is more than a brand. It’s a lifelong passion. That passion drives every decision, every design detail, and every vehicle that leaves the Bristol facility.”

Exciting new Shelby trucks will be rolling out of that facility soon.

“My team in Las Vegas worked closely with Shelby Performance on a comprehensive, ground-up redesign of the entire Shelby truck lineup,” said Vince LaViolette, Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer at Shelby American. “The result is the most aggressive and refined series of trucks ever produced under the Shelby brand. This depth of craftsmanship ensures every Shelby Performance truck meets the highest standards of quality, precision, and authenticity.”

Key highlights of the new truck line include:

Enhanced King Shocks suspension systems delivering improved handling, durability and ride quality

Increased horsepower and performance tuning

Bold, unmistakable Shelby styling

Strictly limited production volumes to ensure exclusivity and long-term collector value

The new Shelby Performance agreement includes distribution of the trucks. That effort is led by Brock Patterson, who earned the title of nation’s top Shelby retail sales leader during the first decade of Shelby truck production. He was invited to join Shelby Performance, where his vision for performance excellence is paired with strategic brand development to elevate customer satisfaction, strengthen loyalty, and drive sustained dealership growth in a highly competitive marketplace.

“While several new entrants have jumped into the performance truck segment, we stand apart,” said Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance Director of Sales and Marketing. “No competitor can match the exclusivity, prestige, and global recognition of a performance brand with more than 60 years of racing and automotive excellence behind it. That was also our driving force when creating a nationwide network of dealers supported by market strategists who appreciate that heritage. Buying a Shelby vehicle immerses you into a very special community, so we’re committed to creating a stellar buying and ownership experience.”

The new line of elite Shelby trucks based on the Ford F-150 and F-250 will roll out over the next 90 days starting with the 2026 F-250 Super Baja launch next month. Production of each model will be limited to maintain performance standards and exclusivity. All will be available directly through Shelby Performance dealers in the USA. Each vehicle from Shelby American is documented in the official Shelby Registry and includes membership in Team Shelby, the official club. Individuals interested in a Shelby vehicle can visit their local dealer or go to shelby.com.





About Shelby American, Inc.

Founded by legend Carroll Shelby, Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. The company builds authentic continuation Cobras, including the 427 S/C, 289 FIA, 289 streetcar, Daytona Coupe and Shelby Series 2 component vehicles; it offers the Shelby GT, 1000, Super Snake, Super Snake-R, GT350, SE and GT post-title packages for the 2005-2026 Ford Mustang. Shelby American also offers the Shelby Raptor, Shelby F-150 Super Snake and Shelby F-150 trucks, as well as the Shelby F-250 Super Baja. Heritage cars include the continuation 1965 Shelby GT350 competition model, 1967 Ford Shelby Super Snake and 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR. For more information, visit www.Shelby.com.

###

Shelby Media Contact

Shelby American: Scott Black of TPRM at (214) 520-3430 or sblack@tprm.com

Attachments