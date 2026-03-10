Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Driven Brands securities between May 9, 2023 and February 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DRVN .

Driven Brands Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) the Company’s financial condition was materially misrepresented in a series of inaccurate financial reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) between May 9, 2023 and November 5, 2025;

(2) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting during this period;

(3) the Company’s balance sheets included an unreconciled cash balance originating in 2023;

(4) as a result of this unreconciled cash balance, the Company overstated revenue and cash in fiscal years 2023 and 2024;

(5) the Company understated operating expenses during the same period; and

(6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements regarding the Company’s financial condition and internal controls were materially false and misleading.

What's Next for Driven Brands Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DRVN or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Driven Brands you have until May 8, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Driven Brands Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

