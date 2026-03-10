HumaTek Officially Lists $HUMC Token on PancakeSwap, Expanding Humanitarian Presence Across the Blockchain

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HumaTek , a Florida-based humanitarian technology company, today announces its expansion into simplified DeFi trading by officially unveiling its $HUMC token on PancakeSwap , the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) and DeFi application by total value locked.





HumaTek’s $HUMC token will be available for purchasing, trading, and swapping across more than eight major chains, including: BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, Base Mainnet, Arbitrum One, ZKSync Era, Linea Mainnet, Aptos, and opBNB Chain. This listing enhances overall accessibility for users across multiple chains and welcomes new partners engaging in HumaTek’s blockchain-based humanitarian aid ecosystem. HumaTek’s growing ecosystem aims to build a “bridge” between transparent, efficient global aid distribution with smart contracts and artificial intelligence capabilities.

"Listing on PancakeSwap is a significant achievement for HumaTek, allowing us to expand our $HUMC coin across chains," says Thomas LaRocca, CEO and Founder of HumaTek.

"This milestone benefits our community and strengthens our direct humanitarian efforts. PancakeSwap's efficiency and low fees enable transparent aid distribution to donors, regardless of geographical boundaries."

Over the past few months, HumaTek has directly worked with the community in its hometown of Tampa, Florida to leverage its platform for direct assistance. HumaTek was recently listed among the sponsors for The Vice’s local motorsports charity event in Clearwater Beach, FL and The Cars & Couture 15th Annual Fashion Gala annual event in February. Jacob’s Touch Foundation to award grants of up to $5,000 to families affected by autism in the Tampa Bay community. Humatek also completed a 3000 Food Meal Program on Chain in the Local Tampa Bay Community and is about to send 30 Laptop Computers to Colombia as part of its Youth Education Program with our partnership with e-Cycle Florida using HumaCoin ($HUMC).

The $HUMC token, a utility asset, provides access to services across HumaTek’s ecosystem, including transaction tracking, smart contract execution, and decentralized reporting.

About HumaTek

HumaTek is a humanitarian technology company focused on developing blockchain-based solutions that enhance transparency and efficiency in global aid distribution. Through its native token, $HUMC, and related applications, HumaTek enables real-time tracking and transparent reporting for humanitarian contributions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.humatek.io/

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the listing of $HUMC, PancakeSwap, and projected adoption. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates, and actual results may differ due to regulatory, market, operational, or competitive risks. Please refer to HumaTek’s published whitepaper and legal disclosures before trading $HUMC.