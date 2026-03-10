Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Completes Final Phase of Multi-Year Property-Wide Transformation

LOS CABOS, Mexico, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final phase of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal ’s multi-year property-wide transformation is officially complete. The extensive renovation showcases the hotel’s commitment to delivering redefined, luxury accommodations and on-property experiences to both new guests and those who have called Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal “home” since its inception.

Core Renovation Highlights

The completed renovation encompasses all 112 guest accommodations and key public spaces:

Accommodations: Redesign of all guest rooms, suites, beachfront suites, presidential beachfront suite, casitas, and villas feature a lighter, neutral color palette and calming hues contrasted with deep, warm accents to add depth and richness. All have a new in-room bar showcasing the resort’s artisanal beverage program.

Artistic Features: Each room centers around a signature handcrafted metallic sea turtle shell by Preciado Iluminacion.

Design Partners: Spearheaded by original designer Paul Duesing, featuring custom work from Mexican artisans in Oaxaca, Baja California Sur, and Jalisco.

Spearheaded by original designer , featuring custom work from Mexican artisans in Oaxaca, Baja California Sur, and Jalisco. Public Spaces: Refreshes to the Beach Club Restaurant, the adult pool, and the Salon at the Waldorf Astoria Spa.

Refreshes to the Beach Club Restaurant, the adult pool, and the Salon at the Waldorf Astoria Spa. Enhanced Spa: The award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa features a refreshed salon and treatments guided by the four phases of the moon, all rooted in traditional Mexican rituals.









“The completion of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal’s highly-anticipated renovation marks a significant milestone for the resort, which aims to continue on its storied legacy while deeply integrating the vibrant heritage of Mexican culture,” said Juan Gonzalez, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. “The resort has created a legacy that is both authentic and modern, solidifying the property’s position as the premier destination in Los Cabos for both new guests and ones who continue to return to Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal time and time again.”

Culinary Innovations & New Programming

The resort has expanded its culinary portfolio with new permanent offerings and exclusive events:

Mar y Leña (meaning "sea" and "firewood"): A new oceanfront culinary journey features a Baja-inspired menu of premium cuts grilled on several wood types at the refreshed Beach Club Palapa, part of the Beach Club Restaurant refresh.

Savor the Sea: A daytime cliffside ritual at El Farallon's Champagne Terrace offering champagne and local Baja seafood pairings.

Pedregal Collection: Expansion of the resort's private wine label with two new exclusive Champagnes: a Blanc de Blancs and a Rosé.

Sunday Brunch: A new program at the Beach Club Palapa featuring live DJs, rotating food stations from ocean fresh seafood and sizzling creations from the parrilla, a weekly surprise-and-delight food station, and specialty coffee from Neutral Coffee Lab.

Festival of Flavors 2026: The intimate gastronomic three-day culinary extravaganza series continues in 2026. This first Festival of Flavors in 2026 took place from February 12-15 in collaboration with Chef Iñaki Aldrey Teruel of Atempo Restaurant in Barcelona, and the next weekend event is taking place from April 30-May 2 in collaboration with Chef Sheyla Alvarado of Lunario, a two-Michelin-star restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico





The team at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, affectionately known as the “Pedregal People,” are proud to showcase this new chapter of the resort’s celebrated legacy. Guests can now book reservations to experience the transformed Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal by visiting waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com .

