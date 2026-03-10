Monogram Health Named A “Fierce 15” Company for 2026 by Healthcare Media Conglomerate, Fierce Healthcare

Nashville, Tenn., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monogram Health, the leading multi-specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions, announced that Fierce Healthcare selected it as a “Fierce 15” healthcare company for 2026. The annual special report features the most innovative, private healthcare companies looking to change the face of the industry. Monogram Health was selected for its ability to revolutionize the delivery of treatment and care for America’s most complex patient population.



For the distinguished companies selected for this recognition, each was asked to demonstrate a tangible impact for patients while meeting the needs of providers, employers, and payers to create a better experience across the healthcare continuum. Since 2019, Monogram has been redefining the concept of integrated care by bridging the gap between those who pay for care (insurers), those who deliver care (providers and clinicians), and those who live with the outcome (patients). Monogram's model aligns clinical action, financial responsibility, and human impact within one ecosystem.

“Monogram is on a mission to transform the way health care is delivered for patients with multiple chronic conditions so they can lead healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives. This award further underscores Monogram’s unique approach and commitment to treating the whole person,” said Michael Uchrin, CEO and Co-Founder of Monogram Health. “Monogram brings personalized, specialist-level treatment directly to a patient’s home, offering concierge-style care not to those that can afford it, but to those that need it most.”

The current healthcare system provides a fragmented, organ-by-organ approach to treatment, leaving a multitude of gaps in care, including pharmacological, social, and behavioral health needs, which lead to poor health outcomes and experiences for patients. Unique to healthcare, Monogram's interdisciplinary approach to treating the whole patient requires deploying a robust employed workforce of multispecialty-trained clinicians (i.e., physicians, advanced practice providers (APPs), nurses, pharmacists, dieticians, social workers, and specialists) that simultaneously evaluate and treat the whole person, and a majority of prominent chronic conditions, in one setting – the home.

With Monogram, patients are finally placed in the center of their own care with access to several sub-specialists (i.e., cardiologists, pulmonologists, endocrinologists, nephrologists, and palliative care specialists) that are baked into their personalized treatment plans and available 24/7/365. Being listed as a “Fierce 15” healthcare company for 2026 entailed profound results. At the end of 2025, of Monogram’s patient population of about 200,000, 88.5% had their A1C under control, 78.3% had their blood pressure under control, 87.5% had a comprehensive medication review in the last year, and more than 35,000 socioeconomic gaps were addressed. These results enabled a 52% reduction in ER visits and 44% less hospital admissions, equating to more than $375 million in medical cost savings, further improving affordability for patients in 2025.

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions. Unique to healthcare, Monogram Health does not silo itself by specialty, rather it takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person’s health, simultaneously evaluating and treating the whole person and all chronic conditions that are present – such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.



Monogram Health employs a robust and integrated clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines (including cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative/end of life care) to diagnose and treat all present and prevalent chronic conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient’s healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, obtaining transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.



Monogram Health’s innovative treatment model and corresponding care plans are personalized and customized to each patient and proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout much of the U.S., and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare delivers healthcare news at the intersection of business and policy. Its journalists strive to bring readers breaking industry news, exclusive interviews, and thoughtfully reported stories that offer a deeper insight into how changes in the industry impact their corner of the healthcare world. Our publications include Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Health Payer, Fierce Health Tech, Fierce Hospitals, and Fierce Health Finance.