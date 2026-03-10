SKNBODY Launches CryoReset Eye Duo System Following Viral Success of Hair Identifier Spray

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKNBODY, a skincare and beauty brand focused on practical personal care solutions, is highlighting the continued viral momentum of its Hair Identifier Spray while announcing the launch of its newest product, the CryoReset Eye Duo System. The new eye care system is designed to help refresh the appearance of tired looking eyes through a cooling device paired with a targeted eye cream.

Model demonstrates the SKNBODY CryoReset Eye Duo System cooling device and eye cream.

The Hair Identifier Spray has generated significant traction across social media platforms, with the product receiving billions of views across online beauty content. Videos demonstrating the product have circulated widely among beauty creators and skincare enthusiasts who use the spray to reveal fine facial hair that may be difficult to see under normal lighting conditions.

The growing visibility of the Hair Identifier Spray reflects a broader shift within the beauty industry toward precision grooming and informed skincare routines. By helping users identify fine facial hair before applying skincare treatments or performing hair removal, the product has become a frequently discussed tool within online beauty communities.

SKNBODY CryoReset Eye Duo System set including cooling eye device and eye cream.

According to the company, the popularity of the Hair Identifier Spray highlights increasing consumer interest in practical tools that improve everyday beauty routines. SKNBODY reports that customer feedback and online engagement played a key role in expanding awareness of the product and in shaping the brand’s product development efforts.

“Consumers today want simple solutions that help them better understand their skin,” said a spokesperson for SKNBODY. “The Hair Identifier Spray allows people to clearly see fine facial hair so they can approach grooming and skincare with more accuracy and confidence.”

Building on the momentum generated by the Hair Identifier Spray, SKNBODY is introducing the CryoReset Eye Duo System. The system combines a cooling eye care device with a complementary eye cream formulated for use during application.

The CryoReset Eye Duo System is designed to provide a cooling sensation during use that may help reduce the appearance of puffiness and signs of fatigue around the eyes. The system is intended to support a refreshed look after long workdays, travel, or extended screen exposure.

By pairing a device with a compatible topical product, SKNBODY aims to offer a streamlined approach to under eye care that fits easily into daily routines.

Product image of the SKNBODY CryoReset Eye Duo System by SKNBODY.

SKNBODY continues to expand its beauty product lineup while maintaining a focus on solutions that address common concerns such as facial hair visibility and under eye puffiness. The company states that ongoing customer feedback and social media engagement continue to guide product development and future releases.