G-Stacker Receives Approval for Google Workspace Marketplace Listing

WILMINGTON, DE, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G-Stacker, the patent-pending SEO authority engine developed by Ferdinand Mehlinger, has received official approval for listing on the Google Workspace Marketplace. The approval marks a significant milestone for the platform, which automates the creation of interlinked networks of Google properties to build topical authority for businesses across any industry. The listing makes G-Stacker directly accessible to the more than three billion active Google Workspace users worldwide.

The Google Workspace Marketplace is the official distribution channel through which Google reviews, approves, and lists third-party applications that integrate with Google's suite of productivity and business tools. Approval requires that an application meet Google's technical standards, security requirements, and integration guidelines. For G-Stacker, which builds its core authority stacking infrastructure on Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Sites, and Blogger, the Marketplace listing represents formal recognition of the platform's compatibility with and integration into Google's ecosystem.

"Getting approved for the Google Workspace Marketplace is not a rubber stamp," said Ferdinand Mehlinger, Founder and CEO of G-Stacker. "Google reviews every application that touches its products. This approval confirms that G-Stacker meets Google's own standards for how its platforms are accessed and used, and it gives businesses confidence that what we have built is legitimate, compliant, and built to last."

G-Stacker automates what SEO professionals and digital marketing agencies have historically performed manually — the construction of interconnected content networks across Google's owned platforms. The process, known in the SEO industry as authority stacking or entity stacking, has been used by practitioners since 2014 to build domain authority and improve search rankings by creating a network of high-trust, publicly indexed properties that all link back to a central website. G-Stacker is the first platform to automate this process at scale, completing in minutes what previously required 12 to 19 hours of skilled labor per keyword.

The Google Workspace Marketplace listing expands the reach of G-Stacker to Google's global user base at a moment when the platform has entered its public beta phase. Businesses browsing the Marketplace for tools that work directly within Google's ecosystem will now be able to discover G-Stacker alongside the other approved applications that integrate with Google's productivity suite. For agencies and enterprise clients already operating within Google Workspace environments, the Marketplace listing simplifies the discovery, evaluation, and deployment process for adding G-Stacker to their existing workflows.

The platform's integration with Google's tools extends across eight distinct Google products. When a user generates a stack inside G-Stacker, the platform creates a Google Doc with long-form authority content, a Google Sheet with keyword research data and Answer Engine Optimization discovery resources, a Google Slides presentation with brand-colored formatting, a public Google Calendar event with keyword-rich descriptions, a hierarchically structured Google Drive folder, a Google Sites micro-website hosted on Google's own domain, and a Blogger post on Google's blogspot.com platform. Every property is created with publicly accessible settings, cross-linked to the other properties in the stack, and linked to the user's primary business website.

Beyond the Google property network, G-Stacker also deploys branded authority websites to Cloudflare Pages and GitHub Pages using Fortune 500-quality design templates with GSAP animations, Schema.org structured data markup, and integrated lead capture forms. Each authority site is built to 25 required content sections and is deployed automatically as part of the same stack generation process. The combination of Google-hosted properties and independently deployed authority sites creates what G-Stacker describes as a complete topical authority ecosystem built around a single keyword and brand.

The Marketplace listing is expected to accelerate user acquisition as businesses searching for tools that work natively within Google Workspace encounter G-Stacker during their existing workflow. Unlike standalone SEO tools that require separate logins and disconnected integrations, G-Stacker operates directly within the Google accounts that businesses already use, creating properties inside users' own Google Drives and Calendars rather than hosting content on external platforms.

G-Stacker's patent-pending technology also includes Cultural Visual Intelligence, a first-to-market feature that allows businesses to configure demographic representation in AI-generated imagery so that all visual content reflects the actual cultural makeup of their customer base. The platform supports 13 cultural identities across seven content contexts and applies anti-stereotype safeguards that are hardcoded into the system. Location Intelligence embeds GPS-based EXIF metadata into every generated image, reinforcing geographic relevance signals for local SEO.

G-Stacker is currently available across three subscription tiers. The Starter plan supports one brand and 35 stacks per month. The Professional plan supports 10 brands and 75 stacks per month. The Enterprise plan supports 25 brands and 150 stacks per month and includes API access, webhook integrations, and white-label reporting for agency use. A free trial providing two complete stacks is available to new users at dashboard.gstacker.com.

For more information about G-Stacker and its Google Workspace Marketplace listing, visit gstacker.com.

https://youtu.be/TlsyNC_Tw_I?si=0BYDMNAWupyoFGjA

About G-Stacker: G-Stacker is a patent-pending SEO authority engine developed by Ferdinand Mehlinger. The platform automates the creation of interlinked Google property networks and branded authority sites to build topical authority for businesses across any industry.

G-Stacker

Ferdinand Mehlinger

520-873-9413

ferdinand@gstacker.com

2810 N Church St., Ste 276955

Wilmington, DE 19802