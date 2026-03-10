Dextall Installs NYC’s First Prefab Bullnose Façade at 38 E 35th

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dextall announced that façade installation is now underway at 38 East 35th Street in Murray Hill, Midtown Manhattan, bringing a new level of design precision to prefabricated construction. The 18-story, market-rate condominium tower is the first known project in New York City to deploy a full-scale prefabricated bullnose extrusion system integrated into factory-built façade panels, enabling seamless architectural detailing while accelerating enclosure.

38 East 35th Street is a luxury residential condominium tower designed to deliver high-end architectural expression with repeatable, manufacturing-ready execution.

Building type: Market-rate condominium (new construction)

Market-rate condominium (new construction) Location: 38 East 35th Street, Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY

38 East 35th Street, Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY Scale: 18 stories

18 stories Façade scope: 73,000 SF of Dextall unitized prefabricated façade panels

73,000 SF of Dextall unitized prefabricated façade panels Developer: Continuum Company

Continuum Company Architects: SLCE Architects and INC Architecture





What Makes This Façade a First? A fully integrated prefab bullnose system

At the center of the façade design is Dextall’s custom aluminum bullnose extrusion system (rounded and rectangular profiles). The bullnoses are engineered to align and run continuously across panel joints, creating a visually uninterrupted vertical rhythm—a detail that is traditionally difficult to execute at scale with conventional site-built methods.

Key outcomes:

Seamless architectural continuity across panel-to-panel transitions

High repeatability of complex geometry through controlled fabrication

Enhanced tolerance control for luxury-grade exterior detailing





Factory integration of porcelain tile finishes

This project also marks Dextall’s first integration of porcelain tile finishes within factory-assembled panels. The finish was selected for its durability, aesthetics, and performance, and required a tightly coordinated approach to cutting patterns, attachment strategy, and assembly sequencing—ensuring the final façade achieves both design fidelity and long-term reliability.

Installation Milestone: Cantilever Feature Zone

Installation includes one of the project’s most technically demanding architectural elements: a full-width cantilever façade condition coordinated beneath a structural slab and designed to preserve future access for maintenance while protecting the integrity of the exterior finish.

Quote

“38 East 35th shows what happens when architectural ambition is supported by manufacturing precision,” said Aurimas Sabulis, CEO of Dextall. “By collaborating early with the design team, we can deliver complex façade details with repeatable quality and a faster path to enclosure—without compromising the architect’s intent.”

Why It Matters?

As New York and other high-density markets continue pushing for schedule certainty, quality assurance, and smarter construction delivery, 38 East 35th provides a clear signal: prefabrication can elevate design—not limit it—when the system is engineered for both aesthetics and performance from the start.

About Dextall

Dextall delivers unitized, prefabricated exterior wall systems that help project teams enclose buildings faster with consistent quality and controlled execution. By combining design-assist engineering with off-site manufacturing, Dextall supports architects, developers, and contractors seeking improved predictability, high-performance building envelopes, and scalable delivery across new construction and retrofit applications.

Learn more at dextall.com.

