SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgentMail , the first email provider built for AI agents, announced today it has raised $6M in seed funding led by General Catalyst, with participation from Y Combinator, Phosphor Capital, and notable angel investors including Paul Graham, Taro Fukuyama, Dharmesh Shah (CTO of HubSpot), Paul Copplestone (CEO of Supabase), and Karim Atiyeh (CTO of Ramp). The platform is also launching its onboarding API for agents to get email addresses without human assistance.

As AI agents evolve from chatbots into virtual employees capable of managing complex workflows, they require digital infrastructure for identity, communication, and context. The prevailing solution already exists: email. More than 90% of U.S. internet users use email ( source ) and the market for agents is exploding. But traditional providers were designed for human users, leaving developers to hack around rate-limited inboxes and send-only APIs for agents that can’t scale operations.

AgentMail solves this by providing dedicated email inboxes for AI agents, in the same way Gmail does for humans. Unlike transactional email APIs, AgentMail inboxes support two-way conversations with built-in parsing, threading, labeling, searching, and replying. With the addition of an integrated intelligence layer, AgentMail gives agents the same capabilities as human employees. Thousands of developers already use AgentMail to power hundreds of thousands of agents across procurement, logistics, finance, and more.

"The next billion users of the internet will be AI agents," said Haakam Aujla, co-founder of AgentMail. "We're building infrastructure that treats agents as first-class citizens, starting with email. The demand is so intense that the agents themselves are finding us and signing up.”

The company was founded by Haakam Aujla , Michael (Hyun) Kim , and Adi Singh – University of Michigan grads from Optiver, Nvidia, and Accel with backgrounds in quant, AI, and venture. The funding will be used to expand the engineering team and the AgentMail platform, as well as to accelerate developer and agent adoption.

“AI agents are already starting to function as virtual employees across industries,” said Yuri Sagalov, Partner at General Catalyst. “These agents need their own identity and e-mail is the heart of identity on the Internet. Traditional identity services were not built with agentic use cases in mind, and AgentMail is building that part of the stack, starting with email. The team’s clarity of vision and speed of execution stood out to us immediately, and we’re proud to back Haakam, Michael, and Adi as they build the foundation for the agent economy.” Garret Scott, CEO of DoAnything.com said, "AgentMail took email from the thing I worried about most to something I barely think about. Now thousands of DoAnything agents operate autonomously with their own email identities."

Today, AgentMail is also launching its onboarding API, giving AI agents direct access to the platform. Now an agent can sign up and create an email inbox entirely on its own, with proper security and abuse safeguards. The inbox can then be used to access virtually any service and communicate with virtually any human – or agent. Developers and agents can get started for free at agentmail.to.

