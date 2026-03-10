SourcingGPT Expands Procurement Intelligence with Credence Data Partnership

Singapore, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourcingGPT, the AI-powered sourcing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Credence Data, an AI-powered Business Intelligence Platform. The integration embeds Credence's trade risk and compliance data — trusted by financial institutions across Asia — directly into SourcingGPT's automated procurement workflow.

Global sourcing remains one of the most fraud-prone, opaque workflows in commerce — costing businesses billions in wasted time, bad partners, and compliance failures. This partnership directly addresses that.

This strategic alliance will empower SourcingGPT users with:

· Coverage of 350M+ Global entities: Verification & Supplier Intelligence spanning registration, legal status, shareholding, and compliance checks.

· Fraud Detection: Protection against circular trading, brand impersonation, and hidden ownership structures — validated by Asia's leading trade finance institutions.

· In-Depth Trade Insights: Comprehensive information on potential partners, including shipment history, traded product categories, and trade partner networks.

· Democratization of Sourcing Data: Leveling the playing field by providing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with access to the same level of sophisticated data and intelligence previously available only to large corporations.

"Until now, the data financial institutions use to vet trade partners has been out of reach for most businesses," said Minesh Pore, Co-Founder & CEO of SourcingGPT. "Integrating Credence's intelligence into our platform means any buyer — from a solo Amazon seller to a mid-market retailer — can source with the same rigor as a bank. That's a fundamental shift.”

Credence Data has a proven track record of providing critical business intelligence to several financial institutions across Asia, helping them mitigate counterparty risk and make informed trade finance decisions. Their expertise in uncovering trade frauds, such as circular trading, brand impersonation, and hidden ownership structures, will now be available to SourcingGPT users.”

"We are thrilled to partner with SourcingGPT to bring our advanced due diligence capabilities to a broader set of global buyers," said Anindita Ghosh, Cofounder and CEO of Credence Data. "For too long, a lack of access to reliable data has hindered the growth of honest businesses and enabled bad actors to exploit the system. By embedding our diligence signals and AI powered analytics into the sourcing workflow, we aim to help buyers reduce risk, prevent fraud, and create a more secure and transparent sourcing ecosystem for everyone. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to prevent trade-based fraud and empower businesses to grow fairly."

The Credence Data integration is available to all SourcingGPT users beginning March 10, 2026, with access included in existing subscription plans.

For the everyday user, this partnership means sourcing with confidence. It replaces the uncertainty of finding reliable suppliers with the certainty of verified data. Before, sourcing was a leap of faith; now, it's a calculated, intelligent decision. By integrating Credence Data's intelligence, SourcingGPT becomes more than just a sourcing platform — it becomes an additional source of truth for procurement. This unmatched combination of AI-powered automation and verified, trustworthy data solidifies SourcingGPT's position as the number one sourcing AI platform, built on a foundation of credibility and intelligence that empowers users to source smarter and safer than ever before.

About SourcingGPT

SourcingGPT (www.sourcinggpt.ai) is an AI-powered sourcing platform that automates the entire procurement workflow, from supplier discovery to RFQ management, price comparison, and communication. Currently part of the Antler startup residency in Singapore, SourcingGPT leverages artificial intelligence and a network of over 5,000 sourcing experts to help businesses save hundreds of hours per product, reduce costs, and launch products faster.

About Credence Data

Credence Data (www.credencedata.com) is an AI-powered risk management & Business Intelligence ecosystem for cross-border trade, combining verified counterparty intelligence with AI-driven risk signals and decision support. Built for trade and procurement workflows, Credence provides entity intelligence, risk indicators, and fraud-detection signals across 350M+ global entities, helping businesses and financial institutions standardize checks and make faster, more informed decisions.

