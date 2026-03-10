PaRx launches national initiative to help Canadians follow through on nature prescriptions

Vancouver, BC, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s national nature prescription program is expanding to help more patients turn prescriptions for nature into real time outdoors.

PaRx today announced the launch of PaRx Connectors, a new national initiative that links healthcare providers with trained community practitioners who can guide and support patients in spending time in nature.

Since launching in 2020, more than 20,000 licensed healthcare practitioners have registered with PaRx. Together, they have helped improve the physical and mental health of an estimated 1.5 million Canadians through prescriptions for time in nature.

But research and patient feedback show that many people face challenges following through on those prescriptions. Patients commonly report not knowing what to do outdoors, feeling uncomfortable going alone, or struggling to build time in nature into their routines.

The PaRx Connectors program is designed to address those barriers by connecting patients with trained practitioners who can guide and support them in spending time outdoors.

“PaRx Connectors is about closing the gap between a nature prescription and your everyday life,” says Jennie McCaffrey, Vice President of Health and Education at BC Parks Foundation. “As more people recognize nature as a foundational part of health—the fourth pillar alongside nutrition, exercise, and sleep—PaRx Connectors give patients and prescribers trusted ways to turn a prescription into real, supported time outdoors, with proven big benefits for health and wellbeing.”

PaRx Connectors also creates a clear pathway for professionals already working with communities—including forest therapy guides, horticultural therapists and link workers—whose practice supports meaningful outdoor experiences, but who previously had no official way to participate in PaRx.

“At Nature and Forest Therapy of Canada, we’re excited to partner with the PaRx Connector Program and see forest therapy guides across Canada step into the role of PaRx Connectors,” says Ronna Schneberger, Chair, of Nature and Forest Therapy of Canada. “By supporting patients through guided forest therapy, our practitioners help people foster a meaningful relationship with nature, supporting the wellbeing of both people and the forest, and contributing to a more sustainable world.”

“The Canadian Parks and Recreation Association sees PaRx Connectors as a powerful opportunity for recreation professionals to advance public health goals in their own communities,” says Martin Sampson, CEO of CPRA. “Upstream interventions matter. When we connect people to nature and to welcoming outdoor spaces early, we can help prevent more serious health challenges downstream. Through the Connectors program, recreation professionals can help guide individuals into safe, inclusive outdoor experiences, strengthening the bridge between healthcare providers and the natural spaces that support healthier, more resilient communities.”

“Access to nature is increasingly recognized as an essential part of community wellbeing,” says Prab Sandhu, Healthcare Systems and Community Specialist with United Way BC Healthy Aging. “Through Social Prescribing, our Community Connectors help older adults access supports, strengthen social networks, and stay engaged in their communities. PaRx Connectors builds on this work by giving Community Connectors another evidence‑informed tool—supporting seniors to explore nature-based activities that can boost their physical, mental, and social health.”

“PaRx Connectors shows what’s possible when we think creatively about prevention and community-based care,” says Dr. Margot Burnell, president of the Canadian Medical Association. “By bringing health professionals and nature-based practitioners together, this program has the potential to support people across BC and Canada in ways that will create lasting benefits for individuals, families, and communities across the country.”

PaRx Connectors registration is open to trained practitioners interested in supporting patients as they put nature prescriptions into practice. Practitioners who register as PaRx Connectors receive:

A PaRx Connector toolkit, including a welcome guide, shareable materials on the health benefits of nature, and a code of conduct

The ability to identify themselves as a PaRx Connector, including a digital badge for websites, social media, and email signatures

Opportunities to be featured in PaRx communications, including PaRx Connector spotlights

“PaRx has always been about reimagining what preventative care can look like,” says McCaffrey. “PaRx Connectors help bring that vision to life, supporting people not just to receive a prescription, but to actually step outside and experience its benefits.”

PaRx welcomes trained nature-based practitioners who are interested in supporting patients as they put nature prescriptions into practice.

Learn more and register at parkprescriptions.ca.

View the media kit here.

About BC Parks Foundation

BC Parks Foundation is on a mission to create the greatest parks system in the world, connecting people to the life-changing power of nature and inspiring personal, community, and planetary well-being. Through initiatives like PaRx, the Foundation works with partners across the country to support access to nature, conservation, and healthy communities.

Learn more at bcparksfoundation.ca.

About PaRx

PaRx is Canada’s national nature prescription program, supported by the BC Parks Foundation and over 18,000 health professionals across the country.

Learn more at parkprescriptions.ca.

