Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, March 10, 2026 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN leases 32,000 sq.m at its

Coudray-Montceaux (91) site, bringing

portfolio occupancy back to 100%

Photo credits: ARGAN

The Le Coudray-Montceaux site remained vacant for only a few months before JS LOGISTICS signed a lease for the 32,000 sq.m available within this two-building complex totaling 163,000 sq.m, located in the southern part of the Paris region.

With direct access to the A6 motorway and located about 30 kilometres from the Paris ring road (Boulevard Périphérique), Le Coudray-Montceaux offers a prime location for logistics and transport activities.

A subsidiary of the ZONGTENG Group, JS LOGISTICS provides warehousing and logistics solutions to

e-commerce players. The Le Coudray-Montceaux facility is the company’s fourth site in the Paris region since entering the French market in 2018, and its first location in the southern part of the region. Acting as a service provider for several clients, the site will handle various types of goods, including furniture and DIY products. With this new facility, JS LOGISTICS now operates close to 100,000 sq.m in the Île-de-France region.

JS LOGISTICS has committed to a nine-year lease, including a six-year firm period.

A 4 million sq.m portfolio with 100% occupancy

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “With this signing, ARGAN’s portfolio, consisting of around one hundred warehouses representing 4 million sq.m, is once again 100% occupied. This performance reflects our deliberate choice to manage the leasing of our portfolio in-house. The close, on-the-ground presence of our property and asset management teams is a key factor in our success”.

This transaction was completed with the support of CBRE, acting as advisor to both parties.

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

March 26: General Assembly 2026

April 1: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr













Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@cdrconsultancy.com





Attachment