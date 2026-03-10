Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 to 6 March 2026)

10 March 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 3 to 6 March 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-26 FR0000073298 15 897 34,1867 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-26 FR0000073298 4 395 34,1693 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-26 FR0000073298 1 500 34,1133 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-26 FR0000073298 1 500 34,0879 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-26 FR0000073298 16 000 35,1261 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-26 FR0000073298 9 000 35,0553 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-26 FR0000073298 14 000 36,0635 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-26 FR0000073298 11 000 36,0403 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-26 FR0000073298 18 000 36,6834 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-26 FR0000073298 7 000 36,5855 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment