Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 to 6 March 2026)

10 March 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 3 to 6 March 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-26FR000007329815 89734,1867XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-26FR00000732984 39534,1693DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-26FR00000732981 50034,1133TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-26FR00000732981 50034,0879AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-26FR000007329816 00035,1261XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-26FR00000732989 00035,0553DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Mar-26FR000007329814 00036,0635XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Mar-26FR000007329811 00036,0403DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-26FR000007329818 00036,6834XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-26FR00000732987 00036,5855DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

