Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 to 6 March 2026)

10 March 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 3 to 6 March 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|15 897
|34,1867
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|4 395
|34,1693
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|34,1133
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|34,0879
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|16 000
|35,1261
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|9 000
|35,0553
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|14 000
|36,0635
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|11 000
|36,0403
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|18 000
|36,6834
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|36,5855
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
