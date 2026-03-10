Einfachmarketing Removes Barriers for English-Speaking Companies Entering the DACH Market

Vienna, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einfachmarketing, a Vienna-based startup offering Marketing as a Service, today announced the expansion of its services to companies in English-speaking markets worldwide. The move gives international SMEs and startups an easier way to plan and execute marketing for the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) with German-native expertise and locally relevant messaging.

Marketing as a Service by Einfachmarketing

Einfachmarketing provides clients with a dedicated German-native marketing manager supported by a broader marketing team, delivered through a flexible monthly subscription model. The service is designed for companies that want consistent marketing execution without long-term contracts, while ensuring language accuracy and cultural relevance for German-speaking markets.

“Expanding into English-speaking markets is an important milestone for Einfachmarketing,” said Leonhard Pleschberger, CEO of Einfachmarketing. “We built this service to make professional, native language marketing accessible for growing companies. Now we’re making it easier for international teams to enter and grow in the DACH market with the right strategy, messaging, and execution. Our team covers the full range of marketing tasks, from strategy and planning to hands-on execution across the channels that matter most.”

The subscription model is built to scale with a company’s goals, whether launching in a new country, improving performance in an existing DACH presence, or building a consistent pipeline across multiple channels.

Einfachmarketing has been awarded the kununu Top Company Award for five consecutive years. This recognition underscores the company’s focus on building a strong team and delivering consistent results for clients expanding into the DACH region.

To learn more about Einfachmarketing’s Marketing as a Service subscription for DACH, visit: https://www.einfachmarketing.at/

About Einfachmarketing

Einfachmarketing is the leading marketing subscription in the DACH region for SMEs and startups. Clients receive a dedicated marketing manager and access to a marketing team through a flexible month-to-month subscription. The company supports businesses targeting German-speaking markets, including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH).

Press Inquiries

Mario Bernegger

pr [at] einfachmarketing.at

https://www.einfachmarketing.at/