Idealyst Innovation Launches the Center for American Food Power

Columbus, OH, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idealyst Innovation today announced the establishment of the Center for American Food Power (CAFP), a new strategic think tank created to strengthen U.S. agriculture by advancing a comprehensive national agrifood strategy aligned with national security priorities.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for U.S. agriculture. Structural shifts across production, trade, labor, technology, and geopolitics are reshaping the agrifood system, challenging long‑standing models that have underpinned American leadership for decades. While U.S. agriculture remains a global force, past approaches alone will not sustain future strength without disciplined planning and closer integration with national security strategy.

“American agriculture is more than a strategic industry and economic engine – it is the foundation of our national security,” said Brett Sciotto, founder of the Center for American Food Power and CEO of Idealyst Innovation. “The systems and assumptions that served us well in the past are being tested. This moment requires a clear, future‑focused strategy that connects agrifood policy, market realities and national security objectives in a far more deliberate way. Without well-integrated strategies and policy recommendations, our industry risks becoming defensive and fragmented, hindering progress and innovation.”

The Center for American Food Power will serve as a nonpartisan platform for strategic analysis, cross-sector coordination, and policy framework development with the goal of positioning U.S. agriculture for long‑term resilience, competitiveness and geopolitical relevance.

As part of its launch, the Center has formed the American Food Power Council, a leadership body composed of senior leaders from across agriculture, policy and adjacent sectors. Initial Council members include:

Brett Sciotto , CEO of Idealyst Innovation

, CEO of Idealyst Innovation Ray Starling , General Counsel for the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce

, General Counsel for the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce Chuck Conner, Long-Time Ag Policy Expert and Former CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

Long-Time Ag Policy Expert and Former CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives Gregg Doud , President & CEO at the National Milk Producers Federation

, President & CEO at the National Milk Producers Federation Bill Even , Commissioner at the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development

, Commissioner at the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development Devin Fuhrman , Chief Agriculture & Sponsor Relations Officer at Nationwide Insurance

, Chief Agriculture & Sponsor Relations Officer at Nationwide Insurance Joel Leftwich , Chief Strategy Officer at Kansas Farm Bureau

, Chief Strategy Officer at Kansas Farm Bureau Julie Anna Potts , President & CEO at the Meat Institute

, President & CEO at the Meat Institute Mark Schweitzer, Ag Investor and Former Corporate VP of Global Economic Research at ADM

Ag Investor and Former Corporate VP of Global Economic Research at ADM Adam Sharp , Executive Vice President at Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

, Executive Vice President at Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Greg Somerhalder , Partner and Executive Advisor for Idealyst Innovation, Former Farm Credit executive

, Partner and Executive Advisor for Idealyst Innovation, Former Farm Credit executive Dave Spears , Long-Time Ag Policy Advisor, Former CFTC Commissioner, and Chairman of Agricultural Retailers Association (2026-2027)

, Long-Time Ag Policy Advisor, Former CFTC Commissioner, and Chairman of Agricultural Retailers Association (2026-2027) Carter Williams, CEO and Managing Principal, iSelect Fund

Additional members will be added over time to ensure broad representation and perspective.

Starling, co-founder of CAFP, emphasized the importance of the effort, “While challenges and complexities will evolve as the world changes, we must not let short-term disruptions prevent us from establishing a long-term plan that preserves American Food Power and strengthens our industry for the future. We are seeking broad and robust engagement from organizations and leaders across American agrifood.”

To learn more about how organizations can engage with CAFP, contact info@AmericanFoodPower.com and visit https://www.idealystinnovation.com/americanfoodpower.

The Center for American Food Power is an initiative of Idealyst Innovation, a firm focused on empowering the future of agrifood through innovation and business transformation.

About Idealyst Innovation

Idealyst Innovation is a firm focused on empowering the future of agrifood through innovation and business transformation.

Press Inquiries

Sarah Tveidt

stveidt [at] idealystinnovation.com

https://www.idealystinnovation.com