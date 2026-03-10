Digitalage Launches Next-Generation Live Streaming Infrastructure, Emerging as a Defining Streaming Technology Play

TEMECULA, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN), through its subsidiary Digitalage, today announced the operational deployment of its next-generation live streaming infrastructure platform — a patent-pending media technology system designed to support real-time broadcasting, creator-led monetization, and verifiable content provenance at scale.

With the infrastructure now operational and creator onboarding underway, Digitalage is transitioning from controlled beta deployment to active live broadcasting and platform expansion — a decisive shift from development milestone to commercial infrastructure operation.

The global live streaming market is projected to exceed $250 billion by 2029. The creator economy, which underpins it, has already surpassed $500 billion in annual value generated. Yet the infrastructure serving this market remains dominated by legacy architectures optimized for advertising revenue, not creator economics, content integrity, or real-time scale. Digitalage was built to change that.

A Different Architecture. A Different Economic Model.

Unlike incumbent platforms designed around algorithmic engagement feeds, Digitalage is architected as live media infrastructure — the technology layer that enables continuous real-time broadcasting, structured content replay, identity-verified publishing, and creator-led monetization at scale.

At the center of this architecture is an economic model with no parallel in the streaming industry: creators retain 70–85% of revenue generated on the platform, compared to the industry standard of approximately 45–55% on major incumbents. This is not a promotional offer. It is the structural design of the platform.

Digitalage’s live-first infrastructure is purpose-built for continuous programming, live news, creator-led shows, real-time audience interaction, and structured replay — without the algorithmic suppression, delayed visibility, or opaque payout structures that have driven widespread creator dissatisfaction with existing platforms.

“We didn’t set out to build a better social app. We built infrastructure. The difference matters to creators, to investors, and to anyone who understands where the next generation of media is actually being built.”

— Peter Michaels, Co-Founder & CEO, Digitalage / Hop-on, Inc.

Patent-Pending Technology: The IP Moat

Digitalage’s platform is protected by a growing portfolio of patent-pending technologies that the Company intends to develop into a durable intellectual property foundation. These include:

Live Broadcast Architecture: Real-time publishing infrastructure enabling continuous live programming with structured replay, creator-led navigation, and persistent audience access, without reliance on algorithmic distribution.

Patent-pending verification and content provenance technologies that establish the integrity of live and replayed media at the infrastructure level, creating a verifiable chain of custody from creator to audience. Creator Economic Infrastructure: A monetization framework structured around creator ownership and revenue primacy, designed to be defensible, scalable, and structurally differentiated.





Hop-on’s IP licensing history — with executed transactions totaling more than $100 million with Nokia, Microsoft, Samsung, Qualcomm, Motorola, and other Fortune 500 companies — provides an institutional framework for the prosecution, protection, and commercialization of Digitalage’s expanding patent portfolio.

Deployment Status: From TestFlight to Production

The Digitalage platform is currently in active deployment across its initial creator cohort via Apple TestFlight, with staged onboarding underway across news, culture, sports, and creator-led programming verticals. The platform has completed its Minimum Viable Product phase and is now operating as a production-grade live media system.

Key operational milestones to date:

Activation of live news feeds and continuous real-time programming

Structured replay infrastructure for persistent content access

Real-time audience interaction and identity-driven publishing controls

Creator onboarding opened across the initial influencer cohort

The Company expects to announce expanded creator access, public live demonstrations, and additional platform capabilities in the near term as deployment progresses.

“The infrastructure is live. The creators are onboarding. The economics are real. What we’re building at Digitalage isn’t a pitch — it’s a platform in operation, backed by IP that was designed from day one to be licensable and defensible.”

— Peter Michaels, Co-Founder & CEO, Digitalage / Hop-on, Inc.

Investor Thesis: Why HPNN Is a Streaming Technology Play

For investors evaluating HPNN, the Digitalage platform represents a convergence of three large and fast-moving markets: live streaming infrastructure (projected $250B+ by 2029), the creator economy ($500B+ and expanding), and content provenance and IP technology — an emerging category gaining urgency in the age of AI-generated media.

Hop-on’s position is not that of a social media startup seeking audience growth. The Company is building the infrastructure layer beneath the next generation of live media — a technology and IP stack that, by design, is positioned for platform licensing, strategic partnerships, and creator network effects that compound over time.

The founding team’s track record in IP execution — over $100M in licensing transactions across the mobile and computing sectors — combined with a live platform now in active operation, creates a profile that has historically been underrepresented in the OTC market. Investors who examine Digitalage at the infrastructure level will find a company that does not fit the typical OTC mold.

Digitalage is building the infrastructure layer beneath the next generation of live media.

About Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN)

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based technology holding company with a multi-decade record of innovation in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications. Hop-on is the developer of the world’s first CDMA disposable cell phone — named TIME Magazine’s Invention of the Year — and holds secured essential license agreements across mobile and computing technologies. Through its subsidiary Digitalage, Hop-on is building live-first media infrastructure, content protection systems, and creator economic technology for the next generation of digital media.

About Digitalage

Digitalage is a live-first media infrastructure company built to empower publishers, influencers, independent journalists, and creators with the technology to broadcast live, protect content integrity, and retain ownership and fair economics in real time. The platform is patent-pending and currently in active controlled deployment.

