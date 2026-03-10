XO Éditions Celebrates 26 years of Success in Medieval Historical Fiction with Bestselling Author Mireille Calmel Reaching 4.3 Million Copies Sold in France

Grayan-Et-L'hôpital, AQUITAINE, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XO Éditions, a leading French publishing house, announces that its flagship author Mireille Calmel, a major figure in French medieval historical fiction, is about to cross the symbolic milestone of 4.3 million copies sold in France and 20 million readers across Europe. Published by XO Éditions for 26 years, she has established herself as the best-selling French author of historical fiction in her category — a body of work that combines rigorous scholarship, compelling storytelling, and the spotlight on powerful female figures.

Mireille Calmel

A Landmark Voice in Medieval Historical Fiction

Since the publication of her debut novel, Le Lit d'Aliénor (one million copies sold), in 2002, Mireille Calmel has built a singular literary universe within medieval historical fiction. Her distinctive approach weaves together verified historical facts, legendary elements, and the narrative tension of contemporary thrillers. Her favored periods span the 6th century through the Arthurian imagination, the 12th century through a six-volume saga centered on the iconic Eleanor of Aquitaine, the High Middle Ages through the Knights Templar and the Cathars, and the 18th century through the world of female pirates.

Mireille Calmel's historical novels are distinguished by their commitment to restoring women to their rightful place in history. Her narratives revolve around complex, courageous female characters navigating eras in which women were routinely relegated to the margins.

A Captivating Exploration of the Templar World

Mireille Calmel has devoted several major works to the Knights Templar, cementing her reputation as one of the foremost French-language authors of Templar fiction. Through sagas such as La Fille des Templiers and L'Or maudit — a medieval thriller set in the heart of the former Cathar country, whose second volume was published in November 2024 — she explores the mysteries, curses, and treasures bound up with the Order's knights. Her ability to bring the great chapters of Templar history to life has played a significant role in popularizing this dimension of medieval history for a broad readership.

The Albigensian Crusade and the Cathar Heresy at the Heart of Her Work

The world of Cathar fiction holds a central place in Mireille Calmel's literary output. The author has returned repeatedly to the Albigensian Crusade and the tragic fate of Cathar communities in southern France. Her novels devoted to the Cathars painstakingly reconstruct the historical context of this turbulent period while weaving novelistic plots driven by memorable heroines. This contribution to Cathar fiction helps introduce Francophone readers to a major episode in French medieval history, one marked by faith, persecution, and resistance.

Consistent Critical Recognition

Mireille Calmel's novels have been praised by leading media outlets. RTL has noted that she possesses "a gift for storytelling and history," while Mohammed Aïssaoui of Le Figaro Littéraire has lauded her "art of narrative." Le Monde des Livres described her work as "legend nourished by history and erudition." Every novel she has published with XO Éditions has become a bestseller, with translations available in 15 languages.

Upcoming Projects

Mireille Calmel maintains a steady publishing pace that speaks to her dedication to her readers. Following the recent release of the second volume of L'Or Maudit, XO Éditions announces Noces de Cendres, a two-volume work scheduled for April and October 2026 respectively. Based in the Médoc region of Aquitaine, she continues to explore medieval and early modern periods through an approach that combines rigorous historical research with compelling storytelling.

"My work is rooted in a genuine passion for history and in the desire to breathe new life into fascinating eras through strong female characters. Medieval historical fiction offers an inexhaustible terrain for exploration, where the mysteries of the Templars and the tragedy of the Cathars still resonate today with particular intensity," said Mireille Calmel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How many novels has Mireille Calmel published?

A: Mireille Calmel has published 34 bestsellers with XO Éditions, 3 graphic novels, and 8 children's books in co-publishing.

Q: What are the main historical periods explored in her novels?

A: Mireille Calmel has a talent for tracking compelling historical stories, exploring a wide range of periods within the Middle Ages and the 18th century.

Q: What sets Mireille Calmel's approach to medieval historical fiction apart?

A: Her distinctive approach combines rigorous scholarship, legendary elements, and the prominence of strong female figures. She blends verified historical sources with local legends and a captivating imaginative dimension.

Q: Are her novels translated abroad?

A: Yes — her works have been translated into 15 languages and have reached 20 million readers across Europe.

Q: What is her next novel?

A: Noces de Cendres, a two-volume work scheduled for April and October 2026.

Q: Where can her novels be found?

A: Her novels are available in bookshops, major cultural retail outlets, and online platforms. The author also has an official shop at mireillecalmel.fr.

About XO Éditions

XO Éditions is a leading French publishing house known for discovering and nurturing exceptional literary talent. For over two decades, the publisher has been home to Mireille Calmel, whose medieval historical fiction has captivated millions of readers worldwide. XO Éditions is committed to bringing compelling stories that blend historical rigor with narrative excellence to readers across Europe and beyond.

About Mireille Calmel

Mireille Calmel is a French author specializing in medieval historical fiction, whose works blend historical fact, novelistic intrigue, and touches of the fantastical. With more than 4.3 million copies sold in France and 20 million readers across Europe, she is the best-selling French author of historical fiction in her category. Published by XO Éditions for more than twenty-six years, all of her titles have become bestsellers and have been translated into 15 languages. Her sagas devoted to the Templars and the Cathars have played a pivotal role in popularizing Templar and Cathar fiction for a wide Francophone audience.

Press Inquiries

Stéphanie LeFoll

press [at] nolimits-inc.com

+33 1 56 80 34 82

https://mireillecalmel.fr

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=s9euLYEaLl4