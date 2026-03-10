Manhattan Multilingual Construction Accident Attorney Steven Louros Releases New Guide Explaining New York Labor Law Section 240 Scaffold Law Protections for Injured Workers

New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Office of Steven Louros, a Manhattan-based personal injury firm serving construction workers across all five boroughs and Long Island, has released a new legal resource explaining New York Labor Law Section 240, commonly known as the Scaffold Law. The guide was created to help injured construction workers, their families, and advocates better understand the legal protections available under one of the strongest worker safety laws in the United States.

Read the resource here: Manhattan Construction Accident Lawyer Steven Louros Publishes New Resource Explaining New York Labor Law §240 Scaffold Law Protections for Injured Workers

The guide breaks down the key legal concepts behind the Scaffold Law and explains how the statute protects workers performing elevated construction tasks. Under Labor Law Section 240, property owners and general contractors are required to provide proper safety devices when workers are exposed to elevation-related risks. If those protections are missing or fail, the law can impose strict liability on responsible parties.

Unlike traditional negligence claims, strict liability under the Scaffold Law does not require an injured worker to prove that the property owner or contractor was careless. Instead, the focus is on whether proper safety equipment, such as scaffolds, ladders, hoists, harnesses, or other fall protection, was provided and functioning correctly at the time of the accident.

The resource also explains which workers may qualify for protection under Labor Law Section 240. This includes many types of construction-related professionals, such as construction workers, demolition workers, roofers, painters, window washers, and renovation crews performing work throughout New York City.

Because construction projects take place across the city every day, scaffold-related incidents can happen in a wide range of environments. The guide outlines several common accident scenarios seen on NYC job sites. These include falls from scaffolding on Manhattan high-rise projects, ladder falls at Brooklyn construction sites, roof-related falls in Queens and the Bronx, and injuries caused by falling tools or construction debris.

Another section of the resource explains who may be held legally responsible in a Scaffold Law case. Liability can extend beyond a direct employer and may include property owners, general contractors, and construction managers who have authority over site safety. Understanding these relationships can be an important part of evaluating a potential claim after a construction injury.

The guide also outlines the types of compensation that injured workers may be able to pursue through a legal claim. These damages can include coverage for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, permanent disability, and wrongful death damages when a fatal accident occurs.

Construction site accidents remain a major source of serious injuries across New York City. With scaffolding, ladders, hoists, and high-rise projects present throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, elevation-related hazards are a daily reality for many workers. Labor Law Section 240 was designed to address those risks by placing a heightened duty of care on property owners and contractors responsible for job site safety.

“Construction workers help build and maintain New York City every day, and the work often involves significant risks,” said Steven Louros, Esq., founder of the Law Office of Steven Louros. “We created this resource so workers and their families can better understand the protections that exist under Labor Law Section 240. The Scaffold Law is intended to hold responsible parties accountable when safety measures are not properly provided.”

The Law Office of Steven Louros also focuses on serving New York City’s diverse construction workforce. The firm offers multilingual legal support in English, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, Korean, and Spanish to help ensure injured workers can access legal guidance without language barriers. The Scaffold Law resource is also available in multiple languages on the firm’s website.

Construction workers who have been injured on a New York City job site are encouraged to contact the Law Office of Steven Louros for a free consultation. The firm works on a contingency fee basis, which means clients do not pay legal fees unless compensation is recovered in their case. Workers and families seeking more information can call (212) 481 5275 or visit louroslawny.com to schedule a consultation.

