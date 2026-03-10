Alstom S.A : Alstom to supply 153 trains to Comboios de Portugal and establish manufacturing facility in Portugal

PRESS RELEASE

Alstom to supply 153 trains to Comboios de Portugal and establish manufacturing facility in Portugal

The largest train acquisition in Portugal’s history, will support improved regional and suburban rail services nationwide.

Alstom manufacturing facility in Portugal will create close to 300 direct jobs.

10 March 2026 – Alstom secured a €1.03 billion1 contract with Comboios de Portugal (CP) to supply 153 Adessia Stream trains, supporting the renewal of Portugal’s rail fleet and the expansion of capacity on key passenger routes. The agreement represents the largest train acquisition in Portugal’s history and forms part of CP’s programme to improve reliability, accessibility and service quality for rail users across the country.

The base contract was signed in October 2025 for 117 Adessia Stream trains and expanded to include 36 additional trains and bringing forward the delivery schedule. The first trains are scheduled to enter service in 2029. An accelerated delivery plan has been agreed to respond to growing passenger demand and the need to modernise existing rolling stock.

A new fleet of 98 of the commuter trains will strengthen suburban connections in the Lisbon, Porto and Cascais areas, while the remaining 55 trains will enhance services on regional lines, providing passengers in Portugal with a new travel experience and improving comfort, reliability and onboard connectivity.

Designed specifically for the Portuguese network, the trains will offer improved comfort, accessibility and onboard connectivity for daily commuters and regional passengers.

As part of the contract, Alstom will establish a new train manufacturing facility in Portugal, reinforcing national industrial capacity and creating close to 300 direct jobs. The facility will support delivery of the project while contributing to the long-term development of skills and employment in the rail sector.

“This project supports CP’s vision to deliver more reliable and accessible rail services for passengers while preparing the network for future demand,” said David Torres, Managing Director of Alstom Portugal. “This partnership will also deliver long-term impact by strengthening local capabilities, creating new employment opportunities and contributing to the sustainable development of Portugal’s railway sector.”

Bruno Florence, Alstom´s Project Director for CP, said: “Renewing the regional and suburban fleet is a key priority for CP. This contract addresses operational needs while aligning with Portugal’s broader objectives for capability building, sustainable mobility, industrial development and job creation.”

Trains for Portugal made in Portugal

To deliver the project, Alstom will open a new manufacturing site in Matosinhos, in the Porto region. The facility will cover more than 20,000 square metres and will be equipped with modern production technologies. Construction of the site will be carried out in partnership with Portuguese civil works company DST.

The project will create close to 300 jobs in Portugal, including engineering, technical and skilled trades roles. Fifteen per cent of positions will be reserved for young unemployed people, the long-term unemployed and individuals with health conditions or impairments.

State-of-the-art trains designed for Portuguese market

The new three-car trains, each with a capacity of up to 450 passengers, are based on the experience and reliability of Alstom’s modern Adessia single-deck commuter range, purpose-built to connect urban, suburban and regional life.

Designed specifically for the Portuguese market, the trains meet high standards of sustainability, accessibility and passenger comfort, as well as offering digital features to improve energy efficiency, maintainability and enhanced passenger information systems. Features include step-free access, a level floor throughout the trainset, Wi-Fi, and dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and bicycles. Accessibility has been a key priority throughout the design process, drawing on feedback and expertise from organisations such as Accessible Portugal, to ensure full adaptation to local needs and the highest standards.

Developed in line with eco-design principles, the new trains are committed to environmental sustainability. Their development takes into account the entire life cycle, from raw materials and energy consumption to a final recyclability rate of more than 95%.

Alstom has been present in Portugal for more than 30 years. Today, two out of every three trains operating in the country are manufactured by Alstom or incorporate Alstom technology, including high-speed, regional, metro and commuter trains. In the digital domain, more than 1,500 km of the Portuguese rail network and over 500 onboard units are managed by Alstom’s ATP* system (Convel), a signalling solution developed specifically for the Portuguese market. In urban mobility, Alstom supplied the signalling system for Metro do Porto and manufactured the first 102 trains currently in operation on the network. Alstom also supplied the ATP system installed onboard the 18 trains recently acquired by the operator.

About Adessia trains

The backbone of urban life, Adessia commuter trains are one of the most sustainable means to travel across cities, suburbs and regions. The wide range of high-floor multiple units and coaches is available as single- or double-deck configurations, suitable for all climatic conditions between 120-200 km/h on electrified as well as non-electrified networks. As the leading manufacturer of commuter trains with over 60 years of experience, Alstom is committed to enhance sustainable operations and passenger experience even further. The strong presence of more than 45,000 rail cars sold in over 60 commuter systems in over 15 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Americas and Australia enables over 20 million passengers comfortable, safe and reliable travels on Adessia commuter trains, every day.

ALSTOM™, Adessia™ and Adessia Stream™ are registered and protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

* Automatic train protection (ATP)





1 The order will be booked in the 4th quarter of Alstom’s 2025/2026 financial year.

