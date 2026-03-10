Ilkka Oyj Stock Exchange Release 10 March 2026, at 07:00 p.m. EET
Ilkka Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 10 March 2026
|Date
|10 March 2026
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|ILKKA2
|Amount, shares
|2,064
|Average price/share (EUR)
|4.3020
|Total cost (EUR)
|8,879.33
After the acquisitions Ilkka Oyj holds a total of 115,031 treasury shares (ILKKA2).
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg
For more information, please contact:
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj
olli.pirhonen@ilkka.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.ilkka.com
Ilkka Oyj in brief
Ilkka is a marketing and technology company that offers professional, data and technology services in digital marketing and communications. The core of Ilkka's business is formed by the software company Liana, a pioneer in marketing and communication technology, and its Swedish subsidiary Ungapped; the leading expert in data-driven sales and marketing, Profinder; Finland's leading WordPress digital agency Evermade; Finland's leading social media marketing expert agency MySome; and the strategic B2B marketing partner Myynninmaailma. Our success relies heavily on knowing the entire purchase path and utilizing modern technology, data, and AI. Our international focus is particularly on Sweden and the emerging markets in the Middle East. The group's services are provided by approximately 330 marketing, technology, and data experts.
Attachment