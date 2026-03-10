United Lithium Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report for the Duobblon Uranium Project in Sweden

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (“United Lithium” or the “Company”) (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is pleased to announce the filing of an independent National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report (the “Report”) for its 100%-owned Duobblon Uranium Project (the “Project”) located in Västerbotten County, in the Lapland Province of northern Sweden.

The Report, titled “Technical Report on the Duobblon Uranium Project, Västerbotten County, Lapland Province, Kingdom of Sweden”, is available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Report was prepared by Avrom E. Howard, Msc, PGeo., of Nebu Consulting LLC, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43‑101.

Report Highlights:

The Duobblon Project is a 100% owned, approximately 630-hectare historical uranium exploration property originally drilled by the Swedish Geological Survey (“SGU”) between 1976 and 1979. The Report represents the first NI 43-101 compliant technical documentation for the Project since Sweden’s lifting of its national ban on uranium exploration and mining effective January 1, 2026.

Historical uranium resource estimate: Previously reported by Mawson Resources (2008) estimating 13.8 Mt at 0.029% U ₃ O ₈ , containing 8.75 Mlb U ₃ O ₈ (United Lithium cautions that this historical estimate does not meet NI 43-101 standards and should not be relied upon).

Previously reported by Mawson Resources (2008) estimating containing (United Lithium cautions that this historical estimate does not meet NI 43-101 standards and should not be relied upon). Extensive diamond drilling: A total of 55 holes for 10,300 m drilled . Drill core from at least 46 of the 55 holes is stored at the SGU Malå core archive, located approximately 100 km from the Duobblon project.

A total of . Drill core from at least 46 of the 55 holes is stored at the SGU Malå core archive, located approximately 100 km from the Duobblon project. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth: Historical drilling indicates laterally continuous, strata-bound uranium mineralization within a mixed sedimentary‑volcanic sequence. The historical data indicate that mineralization remains open along strike in both directions and at depth, pending confirmation by additional drilling.

Historical drilling indicates laterally continuous, strata-bound uranium mineralization within a mixed sedimentary‑volcanic sequence. The historical data indicate that mineralization remains open along strike in both directions and at depth, pending confirmation by additional drilling. Positive metallurgy: Metallurgical testing reported uranium recoveries of up to 95% , with subsequent testing reporting recoveries of up to 86.3% . These results are historical in nature, were not completed under modern QA/QC protocols, and should not be interpreted as indicative of current or future recoveries.

Metallurgical testing reported uranium recoveries of up to , with subsequent testing reporting recoveries of up to . These results are historical in nature, were not completed under modern QA/QC protocols, and should not be interpreted as indicative of current or future recoveries. Excellent infrastructure: The Project is located immediately adjacent to Sweden’s “Gold Line Belt”, with excellent road access, power, and other regional infrastructure within an established mining district.





Table 1: Mawson’s historical resource estimation (source: Browne, 2008) using a cutoff of 100ppm U.

SECTION Tonnes

minsn % U U

tonnes %U 3 O 8 U 3 O 8

tonnes B 734,400 0.018 133.6 0.021 157.5 C 869,312 0.019 165.6 0.022 195.3 D 1,637,984 0.015 239.4 0.017 282.2 E 4,573,952 0.027 1,246.4 0.032 1,469.6 F 3,325,472 0.024 813.8 0.029 959.4 G 1,870,816 0.029 546.9 0.034 644.8 H 461,312 0.038 173.2 0.044 204.2 I 307,380 0.015 47.3 0.018 55.8 Total 13,780,608 0.024 3,366.2 0.029 3,968.8

The reader is cautioned that the historical uranium estimate referenced herein is a historical estimate as defined under NI 43‑101. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as a current mineral resource and United Lithium is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. The historical estimate should not be relied upon. The Company intends to conduct further exploration work on the Project to verify the historical estimate; however, there can be no assurance that additional work will result in delineation of a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, Msc, PGeo. Of Nebu Consulting LLC. Mr. Howard is a registered professional geologist in Ontario and an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Option Grants

The Company also announces that on March 9, 2026, it granted an aggregate of 5,125,000 stock options (the “Options”) to certain directors, officers, employees and eligible consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.32 per common share, vest immediately upon grant, and expire five years from the date of grant.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium is an exploration & development company focused on the global demand for lithium, uranium and rare earth elements. The Company is targeting lithium, uranium and rare earth element projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and potential production opportunities.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

