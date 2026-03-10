Svitla Systems and Cloudera Partner to Bring Production-Ready AI to Highly Regulated Industries





Partnership helps healthcare and other regulated industries deploy secure, production-ready AI by strengthening data governance and hybrid infrastructure

SYDNEY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Svitla Systems and Cloudera have announced a strategic partnership to help organisations in highly regulated industries build trusted data foundations for secure, production-ready artificial intelligence. The collaboration will be formally launched at Australia Healthcare Week 2026, with both companies participating with a shared on-site presence.

The partnership between Svitla Systems and Cloudera enables organizations to build well-governed data environments that support scalable AI deployments while meeting strict regulatory and compliance requirements, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.

"Many organisations talk about being ‘AI-first’, but AI only delivers value when it’s built on secure, governed and trusted data,” said Andre Koot, Executive Vice President, APAC at Svitla Systems. “As privacy, data sovereignty and AI governance expectations continue to rise across all industries, organisations need the ability to scale AI without losing control of their data. Cloudera’s hybrid data platform, enterprise-grade security and end-to-end data lineage provide the foundation for Private AI, while Svitla brings the software, data and cloud engineering needed to operationalise AI safely and deliver measurable ROI."

Through the partnership, Cloudera will provide the secure data and AI platform, enabling organizations to manage and govern large-scale data environments across hybrid infrastructures. Svitla Systems will deliver the engineering and implementation expertise, modernizing legacy systems and building AI-ready data architectures that allow organizations to move from experimentation to real-world deployment.

"For ANZ healthcare organisations, the critical challenge is adopting AI while managing sensitive patient data across complex, legacy infrastructures. As the only data and AI platform company that brings AI to data, regardless of where it resides, Cloudera solves the data sovereignty dilemma while preventing vendor lock-in. By combining this trusted foundation with Svitla’s expertise in modernising legacy systems, this partnership enables healthcare providers to enforce rigorous governance and audit controls, ensuring data stays secure and compliant even as they accelerate deployment of responsible, production-grade AI,” said Vinicius Cardoso, Chief Technology Officer, Cloudera Australia and New Zealand.

Together, Svitla Systems and Cloudera aim to help organizations in regulated industries operationalize AI safely, moving beyond pilot programs and into secure, scalable production environments.

About Svitla Systems:

Svitla Systems is a global software engineering and digital consulting company that delivers scalable technology solutions for enterprises across industries. The company specializes in software development, cloud transformation, data engineering, and artificial intelligence, helping organizations modernize infrastructure, unlock data value, and build secure, production-ready digital platforms. With engineering teams across multiple regions, Svitla Systems partners with organizations worldwide to accelerate innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at www.svitla.com.

About Cloudera:

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and even save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact Details:

Andre Koot

a.koot@svitla.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/141c0234-d7d5-4156-80bb-2678280f3bf7