Entrata Expands Homebody Resident App Through Cobu Partnership to Power AI-Driven Community Engagement and Leasing

LEHI, Utah, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrata , a leading AI-powered operating system for the multifamily industry, today announced a partnership with Cobu to enhance resident community engagement within Homebody , Entrata’s resident app. Through the integration, Cobu’s AI-powered community engagement platform is embedded directly into the resident app, creating a more connected resident experience and driving measurable occupancy advantage for properties through referral leases, higher website conversion, and high-quality Google reviews.

The Cobu integration provides an AI-forward solution to enhance resident engagement within traditional resident portals by enabling properties to foster community connection without adding operational burden for onsite teams. Cobu moderates and manages engagement using an AI-powered monitoring platform, ensuring communities remain active, safe, and welcoming for residents. By embedding this functionality within Homebody, customers have a simple way to enable this feature directly within the Homebody platform, transforming Homebody into an occupancy-driving engine.

“The resident experience has evolved, with connection and community playing a more central role,” said Stephanie Fuhrman, Industry Strategist and SVP of Corporate Development at Entrata. “By embedding Cobu directly into Homebody, we’re giving properties a powerful way to engage residents more meaningfully, and those properties are seeing that engagement translate into stronger retention, with Cobu communities reporting renewal gains of up to 25%.”

Early results from properties using the integration have shown measurable impact, including increased customer satisfaction, improved retention and stronger leasing outcomes for those properties. With community engagement managed directly inside Homebody, residents have a clearer destination for communication and connection, helping properties operate more efficiently while turning their communities into an occupancy advantage.

“Resident engagement should translate into measurable leasing outcomes and now it does, right inside the app residents already use,” said Ben Pleat, CEO and co-founder of Cobu. “When residents have an easy, trusted place to connect, over 70% of them show up every month. That kind of engagement drives leasing outcomes, and embedding it inside Homebody makes it seamless for any property to sustain that momentum.”

The Cobu integration is available now for Entrata customers through the Homebody platform. To get started or learn more, contact entrata@livecobu.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Since 2003, Entrata has delivered innovative property management software spanning the entire leasing lifecycle. Today, Entrata serves millions of residents across communities globally. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

About Cobu

Cobu is the resident-powered, AI-enabled occupancy platform for multifamily operators. Trusted by 9 of the top 10 NMHC leaders and deployed across 39 U.S. states, Cobu transforms community engagement into measurable leasing performance, helping properties drive signed leases, improve retention, and lower cost per lease. Learn more at www.livecobu.com .