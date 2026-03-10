SquareFi Launches Stablecoin-Based Financial Infrastructure for Fintechs and Global Platforms

New York, New York , March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SquareFi, the financial infrastructure for global business payments, today emerged from stealth to enable Fintechs and global platforms to move money faster, launch financial products quickly, and operate across 150+ countries with support for 25+ currencies.

“Stablecoins will be the backbone of the modern financial system,” said Denis Spasibo, CEO & Co-founder, SquareFi. “In our conversations with businesses, the same challenge kept coming up: they couldn’t easily connect money, stablecoins, and payments, and ensure compliance. We built the infrastructure to make all of these systems work together, and the growth we’ve witnessed proves that this gap is real and urgent.”

Modern Finance is Broken

The current financial infrastructure was designed for a world where money moved slowly, borders were hard constraints, and digital assets didn't exist. Today, money, crypto assets, bank accounts, cards, payment rails, and compliance function as separate systems that don't work well together, forcing companies to compromise on speed, cost, and control. Cross-border transfers take days. Crypto-to-fiat conversion often operates in regulatory grey zones. Building financial products requires months of integration work across multiple vendors.

Despite stablecoins surpassing $300 billion in market cap and a wave of regulatory clarity from MiCA and the proposed Genius Act, most businesses still struggle to access money and crypto payments through a single unified platform.

One System for Accounts, Cards, Wallets, and Settlement

SquareFi delivers a unified financial infrastructure layer combining business accounts with named IBANs, card issuing (virtual and physical), integrated crypto wallets, and seamless fiat/crypto conversion. The platform connects directly to major global payment rails, including SWIFT, SEPA, ACH, WIRE, and local rails, enabling businesses to move capital globally without switching providers.

Stablecoins serve as the internal settlement rail, reducing cross-border transaction costs and accelerating cash flow without sacrificing regulatory compliance.

The platform supports complex B2B use cases out of the box: multi-party settlements, cross-border payroll, crypto-fiat flows, and programmatic money movement that traditional banking infrastructure was never built to handle.

Fintechs and global enterprises can deploy SquareFi as a direct API integration, white-label infrastructure, or a fully branded end-to-end solution, launching financial products without rebuilding their stack market by market.

“Every system, from SWIFT to onchain settlement, was built in a different decade with different assumptions. Nobody designed them to work together. Businesses have been paying the price for that ever since, patching together workarounds that add cost, delay, and risk at every step," said Anton Lobintsev, Co-founder and CPO of SquareFi. "The financial industry spent decades pretending that wasn't a problem, but stablecoins made it impossible to ignore. We've spent the last year building the new infrastructure that solves this fragmentation.”

For more information, please visit https://www.squarefi.co/.