Sickle Cell Care Reaches an Inflection Point as Gene Therapy Enthusiasm Rises, but Referral Pathways and Uptake Lag Amid Due to Treatment Burden

Exton, PA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights today announced the release of its 2026 Patient Chart Dynamix™: Sickle Cell Disease (US) report, an in-depth analysis of 133 real-world patient charts collected from 86 U.S. hematologist/oncologists offering insight into current treatment patterns, medication use, transfusion burden and adoption of emerging gene therapies. The study provides a comprehensive view into how sickle cell disease (SCD) is managed in clinical practice, highlighting persistent disease burden, continued reliance on pain management strategies and growing but operationally constrained enthusiasm for gene therapy.

Despite heavy use of existing disease-modifying therapies and an expanding pipeline, SCD patients continue to face substantial clinical complexity. On average, patients included in the audit are taking nearly six medications, reflecting a high degree of polypharmacy and complex chronic disease management typical of moderate-to-severe sickle cell disease. More than half receive regular transfusions, and many continue to experience recurrent vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) and ongoing pain. While physicians often characterize disease control as moderate, the underlying treatment burden remains significant.

The findings reveal that opioids remain a cornerstone of both acute and chronic pain management in sickle cell disease, particularly for patients experiencing recurrent vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs). At the same time, providers express growing interest in non-opioid approaches and emerging therapies that may reduce long-term reliance on opioids and improve quality of life. As innovation accelerates, physicians increasingly view new mechanisms of action – particularly those developed explicitly for sickle cell disease – as critical to shifting the long-term trajectory of care. Increased awareness and familiarity with a robust pipeline, including PK activators from Novo Nordisk (etavopivat) and Agios (Aqvesme / mitapivat), gene therapy platforms from Beam (risto-cel / BEAM-101) and Editas (reni-cel), and novel mechanisms for the space from Sanofi (Wayrilz / rilzabrutinib), Pfizer (osivelotor), Fulcrum (poceridir), and Roche (crovalimab) signal growing physician awareness and anticipation, though real-world uptake will depend heavily on infrastructure, referral coordination, and payer alignment.

Gene therapy for sickle cell disease represents a focal point of optimism and is increasingly viewed by physicians as a potentially transformative, one-time treatment approach. The majority of hematologists in the study report high familiarity with leading gene therapy platforms and consider a substantial portion of their patients to be appropriate candidates. However, only a small percentage of patients have initiated referral or treatment processes, underscoring a gap between physician enthusiasm and real-world execution, particularly around referral pathways, treatment center access, and payer navigation.

Dr. Nina Anderson of TOVA, a specialty primary care provider practicing in the Wilmington, Delaware metro area and a strong advocate for gene therapy, emphasized both the promise and the practical challenges in conversation with Spherix. “We are at an inflection point in sickle cell care. The promise of non-opioid therapies to better manage pain – and potentially transformative gene therapies – gives patients and providers real hope. I am eager to refer appropriate patients for gene therapy, but even with major hospital systems in the area, it is not always clear where to send them or how to navigate access. We need stronger referral pathways and clearer infrastructure so that innovation translates into real-world impact.”

Dr. Anderson’s perspective reflects a broader trend identified in the Patient Chart Dynamix™ analysis. Providers outside of specialized hemoglobinopathy centers demonstrate strong support for gene therapy and a willingness to refer eligible patients. Yet uncertainty around treatment center availability, payer navigation, referral logistics, and long-term efficacy data continues to slow real-world adoption.

Beyond gene therapy, the study highlights the enduring clinical burden faced by patients with SCD. Comorbidities such as chronic pain, anxiety, depression, and progressive organ-related complications — including renal and cardiopulmonary involvement — remain common in the real-world SCD population. Hospitalizations and transfusion requirements continue to affect a meaningful subset of patients, reinforcing the need for more durable and accessible treatment strategies.

As the therapeutic landscape evolves, the 2026 findings point to a pivotal transition period in sickle cell disease care — marked by rapid scientific progress, expanding therapeutic innovation, and rising physician optimism, yet constrained by operational and access barriers that must be resolved to translate breakthrough therapies into routine clinical practice. For more information about the 2026 Patient Chart Dynamix™: Sickle Cell Disease (US) report, please visit www.spherixglobalinsights.com.

About Patient Chart Dynamix™

Patient Chart Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the “why” behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists’ attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Sarah Hendry, Hematology/Oncology Franchise Head

Sarah.hendry@spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.