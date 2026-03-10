Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Nutex Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUTX) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Nutex Health, Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NUTX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Shares of Nutex Health fell more than 24% in pre-market trading on March 6, 2026, after the company reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. Nutex disclosed that many out-of-network reimbursement claims it submitted through the federal Independent Dispute Resolution process were ultimately deemed ineligible. The Company said its results included “a one-time $55.0 million cumulative true-up of 18,950 arbitration claims that arbitrators determined were ineligible under the IDR process.”

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Nutex securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

