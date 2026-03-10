CrossFields Interiors & Architecture Completes Remodel for Harbour Medical Centers in Stuart, FL

Gainesville, Georgia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainesville, Georgia - March 10, 2026 - -

CrossFields Interiors & Architecture has completed a remodel for Harbour Medical Centers, an integrated chiropractic and rehabilitation clinic in Stuart, Florida. The project transformed a 3,966 net square foot building, previously a lab, into a cohesive space supporting passive and active therapies alongside wellness care. This development addressed the practice's need for expanded services and improved patient flow in a single-story structure purchased by owner Dr. William Wiedner.

The remodel focused on elevating the practice's brand from a traditional chiropractic model to a fully integrated environment. Challenges included a fragmented layout with multiple restrooms, showers, sinks, and plumbing fixtures that reduced usable space and complicated planning. The front area featured separate entry and exit doors divided by restrooms, which created confusion and diminished the initial patient experience. To resolve these issues, the design reworked the circulation paths and aesthetic elements to create a sophisticated, inviting atmosphere aligned with long-term growth objectives.

Key changes involved removing restrooms that divided the entry to form a larger, brighter reception area. The front desk was repositioned to face both exterior doors, serving as a visual anchor for orientation. Architectural details, layered lighting, and a curved desk shape contributed to a refined arrival point that reinforces the practice's identity. Frameless glass walls in consultation rooms, equipped with partial privacy film, allowed natural light to penetrate deeper into the interior while preserving discretion.

Circulation was clarified with distinct paths: new patients directed to the right for intake, exam, and X-ray areas, while existing patients moved left to semi-open adjusting and rehabilitation zones. Private rooms for laser therapy, passive rehabilitation, and other treatments were placed to ensure acoustic comfort and confidentiality without impeding operations. The palette incorporated warm wood tones, teak accents, crisp white walls, and tailored lighting to establish a timeless, coastal-inspired setting that promotes calmness.

The project enabled the practice to handle increased patient volume through optimized workflow and functional zones. Staff efficiency improved with the reorganized layout, which balanced openness for oversight with privacy for care. The transformation supported the integration of diverse therapies, from chiropractic adjustments to rehabilitation services, in a unified environment.

As part of this medical office remodel, CrossFields Interiors & Architecture applied principles suitable for various health and wellness providers. The firm works with practitioners across disciplines, including chiropractors, acupuncturists, and functional medicine specialists, to create spaces that enhance operational flow and patient experiences. This approach utilizes the company's Signature 06 Steps process, which includes discovery, exploration, creation, selection, documentation, and design assurance phases.

Scott Boldt, President of CrossFields Interiors & Architecture, commented on the operational improvements. "Repositioning elements like the front desk and removing obstructive features allowed for better flow and a stronger first impression," Boldt said. "Such changes support practices in managing expanded services while preparing for future needs."

Carolyn Boldt, Vice President and Director of Design at CrossFields Interiors & Architecture, addressed the aesthetic integration. "Incorporating natural light through glass walls and using warm tones creates an environment that aligns with therapeutic goals," Boldt stated. "These elements help balance openness and privacy in settings for integrated care."

The completed space positions Harbour Medical Centers for sustained operations, with a design that accommodates growth over the next decade. Features like the dedicated zones for new and existing patients reduce confusion and enhance efficiency. The project drew on full architectural and interior design services, including space planning, construction documents, finishes selection, and permit packages, leading to a functional outcome.

CrossFields Interiors & Architecture provides architectural, interior design, construction, and consulting services for holistic health and wellness environments. The firm assists a range of providers in optimizing spaces for patient attraction and practice success. Resources include e-courses and design packages available through an online store, supporting practitioners nationwide in developing effective office settings.

