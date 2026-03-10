San Diego Safari Park Shares Exclusive First Look at Denny Sanford Elephant Valley with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego Safari Park has opened a major new habitat – Denny Sanford Elephant Valley – marking the largest and most transformative project in the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s 109-year history. This fully immersive experience allows guests to walk alongside African savanna elephants in a habitat designed to reflect the landscapes of Africa. Recently, Wildlife Ambassador Marco Wendt and Elephant Care Specialist Lauren Hogan participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the innovative features of the new habitat, the impact on global conservation, and what guests can expect to see when they visit.

A first-of-its-kind guest experience, Elephant Valley has been meticulously designed to mirror the African savanna. The innovative design provides guests with unprecedented proximity to the wildlife, creating a sense of "walking alongside" the herd in a shared environment. This authentic landscape promotes natural elephant behaviors, with the herd foraging and socializing as they would in their native range.

Elephant Valley serves as a vital bridge between the conservation science conducted in San Diego and the collaborative initiatives San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance supports across the African savanna. The habitat brings the Alliance's broader mission to life, focusing on the essential connection between thriving wildlife, local communities, and protected natural habitats to promote global coexistence.

The expansion introduces several landmark features for visitors, including Mkutano House, a stunning two-story dining destination located in the heart of the valley that offers African-inspired flavors alongside panoramic views of the elephants. Nearby, Mkutano Park serves as a gathering place to learn from educators about the awe-inspiring wildlife of the region and discover the cutting-edge conservation work supported by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

For more information and to plan your visit to the new Elephant Valley, please visit SDZWA.org/elephantvalley.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 170 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children’s hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

