INVESTOR ALERT: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Driven Brands Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) common stock between May 9, 2023 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until May 8, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Driven Brands class action lawsuit. Captioned Clark v. Driven Brands Holdings Inc., No. 26-cv-01902 (S.D.N.Y.), the Driven Brands class action lawsuit charges Driven Brands and certain of Driven Brands’ top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Driven Brands is an automotive services company.

The Driven Brands class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there were errors relating to the recording of leases which primarily impacted the right of use assets and right of use liabilities recorded in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 28, 2024, and September 27, 2025; (ii) there were errors in reporting opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows, which resulted in overstatements of cash and revenue and understatement of selling, general and administrative expense in consolidated statement of operations for fiscal years 2023 and 2024; and (iii) supply and other expenses were improperly presented as company-operated store expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (iv) other errors were identified relating to income tax provision, supply and other revenue, fixed assets, cloud computing, lease cash applications, balance sheet and income statement misclassifications, improperly recognized revenue in Driven Brands’ ATI business primarily related to fiscal year 2025.

The Driven Brands class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 25, 2026, Driven Brands disclosed that its Audit Committee of the Board of Directors “concluded there were material errors in our previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 (‘fiscal year 2024’) and the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 (‘fiscal year 2023’) contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024, and in our previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly and year-to-date periods within fiscal year 2024 as well as the quarterly and year-to-date periods for the periods ended September 27, 2025, June 28, 2025 and March 29, 2025, and concluded that such financial statements should not be relied upon and required restatement.” On this news, the price of Driven Brands common stock fell nearly 40%, according to the complaint.

