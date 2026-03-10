AMH Restoration Provides Comprehensive Property Restoration Services Across the Hudson Valley

Rockland County, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMH Restoration, a locally owned and family-operated business, provides comprehensive property restoration services for homeowners and businesses throughout Rockland, Orange, and Westchester Counties in New York, and Bergen County, New Jersey. With a steadfast commitment to customer care, we prioritize our clients’ well-being and the efficient restoration of their properties.

At AMH Restoration, we understand that experiencing property damage can be stressful and overwhelming. That’s why we dedicate ourselves to supporting our clients every step of the way. Our team can restore damaged properties and also manages the insurance claims process from start to finish. We streamline documentation and coordinate directly with carriers, allowing our clients to focus on getting their lives back to normal. From restoration services to top-notch commercial cleaning, AMH has you covered.

Services include:

• Water Damage Restoration

• Mold Remediation

• Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration

• Storm Damage Restoration

• Hoarding Remediation

• Foreclosure/REO/Eviction Cleanouts

• Food Service Establishment Cleaning

• Routine Scheduled Cleaning Services

We take a hands-on approach to every project, emphasizing clear communication, timely response, and quality workmanship. Clients can rest assured that their needs are our top priority.

In addition to our commitment to outstanding service, AMH actively supports local nonprofit organizations and community initiatives, recognizing the importance of strengthening community bonds and supporting those in need.

“We treat every client like family, and their satisfaction is our greatest reward,” said Amy Edelstein, owner of AMH Restoration. “Our mission extends beyond restoration. It’s about helping our neighbors recover and supporting the community that supports us.”

Homeowners and businesses in need of restoration services are encouraged to contact AMH Restoration for a consultation.

About AMH Restoration

AMH Restoration is a locally owned and family-operated property restoration company committed to delivering high-quality residential and commercial restoration services. With a focus on customer satisfaction and community support, we serve Rockland, Orange, and Westchester Counties in New York, and Bergen County, New Jersey with integrity and professionalism.

For more information about our services, please visit www.amhrestoration.com or contact us at (845) 268-5660.

Attachments