Cynthia Gardens Announces Growing Interest in Established Boca Raton Apartment Community

Boca Raton, FL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynthia Gardens, a long-established residential apartment community in Boca Raton, is highlighting the lifestyle advantages of living in a peaceful and well-located neighborhood as interest in established apartment communities continues to grow.

Community pool at Cynthia Gardens, a residential apartment community in Boca Raton, Florida.

Located in Boca Raton, Cynthia Gardens offers residents convenient access to many of the city’s most popular destinations, including shopping, dining, parks, and nearby universities. The community’s garden-style setting provides a calm residential environment that appeals to renters seeking both comfort and convenience.

Boca Raton has become one of South Florida’s most desirable places to live, attracting professionals, students, and long-term residents who value the city’s coastal lifestyle and vibrant local amenities. Many renters today are searching for apartment communities that provide both accessibility and a welcoming residential atmosphere.

Cynthia Gardens has built its reputation as a quiet residential community where residents can enjoy comfortable living spaces, landscaped surroundings, and a relaxed environment while remaining close to the energy of the city.

The property’s location places residents within easy reach of several key Boca Raton destinations, including Florida Atlantic University, Mizner Park, and the area’s beaches and recreational areas.

“Boca Raton continues to attract people who value quality of life and a strong sense of community,” said a representative for Cynthia Gardens. “Our goal has always been to provide residents with a peaceful place to live while remaining connected to everything the city has to offer.”

As Boca Raton continues to grow, communities like Cynthia Gardens remain an important part of the city’s residential landscape, offering renters a comfortable and established living environment.

Interior living space at Cynthia Gardens apartments in Boca Raton.

